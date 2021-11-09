With the secret budget veto, STF can once again stop the coup

For the second time in the Bolsonaro government, the STF is facing a fundamental decision to guarantee the democratic process. In the first movement, led by ministers Alexandre de Moraes and Luís Roberto Barroso (in this case, especially in the TSE), anti-democratic acts and digital militias that spread fake news were firmly barred. Despite the criticisms and truculent actions of the Pocketnarismo, the fairness of the electoral process in 2022 was guaranteed, via electronic voting machines, and the soldiers of the coup were contained by the Justice.

Now, Minister Rosa Weber has led another government action aimed at distorting democracy. Through the secret budget, the Centrão parliamentarians aligned with the Planalto “bought” the support of deputies to support the PEC dos Precatórios, which implodes the spending ceiling, gives a fiscal pedaling and makes room for billionaire funds to government supporters – that still escape the scrutiny of the population, as they have their identity preserved. At this moment, there is a push game by the government in collusion with the leaders of the Centrão to prevent the identification of the beneficiaries of this loot.

It is a distortion of the democratic process because it is a measure that will in practice dismantle the fiscal responsibility law. It is being approved by surprise, with the abundant use of public money to feed parish and hidden interests. In addition, it will sponsor the new Bolsa Família, which can even be dismantled in its virtues and turned into a mere electoral program focusing on electoral pockets that today reject the president. The scale of the secret budget scandal will only be known in the coming months. But it is yet another anti-democratic assault, which allows the group in power to perpetuate itself against the will of the population and corrupt the necessary rotation of political projects.

By the time this column was published, four ministers had already voted in the virtual system to stop this binge with public money. The tendency is for Rosa Weber’s vital decision to be upheld, but government legislators try to reach an agreement with ministers behind the scenes to preserve the rapporteur’s amendments (base of the secret budget), accepting in exchange to increase the transparency of spending. It would be a very bad solution. What is expected is that the Court will once again prove uncompromising in the defense of democracy, and that it will maintain the attitude it has shown since 2019: respect for the spirit of the 1988 Constitution and the rules of transparency that have been hard won since redemocratization.

know more

+ Fighter becomes unrecognizable after being kicked in the face

+ Amazon driver fired after woman caught driving out of backyard

+ The 20 best-selling pickup trucks in 2021

+ Video: Globo’s helicopter crash lands and loses tail; pilot prays after landing

+ Scientists discover causes of Alzheimer’s progression in the brain



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence