Woman is spotted getting out of an Amazon van; delivery man is fired

An Amazon delivery boy was fired after a tourist recorded the moment a woman exits the back door of a company vehicle (watch below). The situation took place in Florida, United States and the video went viral on social networks, with speculation about what women were doing there. The information is from the TMZ.

The case took place in late October and has been seen over 11.6 million times in the original TikTok post alone. In the images, we can see the delivery man opening the door and the woman, in a black dress, jumping out of the back door of the Amazon van.

After the repercussions, Amazon took a stand on the situation. “This does not reflect the high standards we have for our delivery service partners and their drivers. Allowing unauthorized passengers to enter delivery vehicles is a violation of Amazon policy, and the driver is no longer delivering packages to Amazon customers,” he said in a note to TMZ.

The American website reported that both the driver did not respond to contacts to comment. The woman was not identified, according to the publication.

Watch the video:

Some TikTok users have commented on the case. “Prime service is different kkkk”, commented one. “The order will be delivered in nine months,” said another user. “That’s why my new cell phone case is late…hurry up!” commented another profile, putting on a laughing emoji.

