Woman says she breastfeeds fiancé before sex and couple is detonated on the web

A British woman revealed that she breastfeeds her fiance twice a week as part of sex foreplay. Mother of two children, Lana Michaels told in an interview that she missed the time she was breastfeeding her children, now 11 and 7 years old, and decided to breastfeed her partner, Shawn.

The couple shared the intimacy in a British documentary called Breastfeeding My Boyfriend. Lana and Shawn argue that practice is the perfect technique for getting in the mood before intercourse, because it creates a positive “physical energy” between them.

The former teacher and adult content creator said she breastfed her eldest son for eight months and her youngest for two years. “I don’t want to have another baby and my children are too old to breastfeed now, but I liked the idea of ​​breastfeeding Shawn”, she revealed in an interview with the British portal The Sun.

The documentary generated great repercussion on the internet. The practice, called erotic breastfeeding, has many followers, but it is extremely controversial, since associating breastfeeding with sexual practices makes mothers more vulnerable when feeding their children, especially in public.

Experience

Lana met her fiance in 2019 on a dating app and, according to her, the two have never felt as close as they do now. The couple, who have an open relationship, are from Edinburgh, capital of Scotland, but now live in Spain.

“We always experiment a lot with sex. I did some internet research on breastfeeding, and found that you can stimulate milk in your breasts by taking an herbal supplement. After three days of taking the supplement, I had a drop of milk in my breast and Shawn started sucking to get it flowing,” says Lana.

According to her, milk production ends up leaving her breasts fuller and bigger. “I feel sexier and more feminine, and let’s keep practicing,” she says.

They also point out that they do not find breastfeeding an adult strange. “For us, breastfeeding is not a big deal. If we like it and it makes us happy, then that’s the main thing. We are happy together. There is a big problem in judging other people through a single action”, declared the Briton.

