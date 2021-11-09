Worlds 2021: “I don’t think we need to be sad or blame ourselves,” says Khan in farewell

DAMWON Kia took the runner-up in the Worlds 2021 last Saturday (6), when she faced the Chinese EDG in the Grand Final and was defeated by 3-2. The match, in addition to marking the end of this year’s competitive season, was also a farewell to South Korean top Khan, who will retire due to his country’s mandatory military service.

Despite saying goodbye with a loss, Khan claims that he and the rest of the DK players agreed to have a fun and relaxed press conference, just to enjoy his last moments as a professional player. The top also spoke of finishing the Worlds in 2nd place:

This is not a sin, I don’t think we need to be sad or blame ourselves. I don’t want to look sad to the fans. As we’ve talked about before, we wanted to enjoy this moment together and enjoy this last moment as a professional player. I also don’t want anyone in the public to be toxic to the other LCK players like HLE, T1 and Gen.G, they are the future of the region.

In a message to the other DAMWON Kia players, Khan asks them not to fight each other and hopes they will stay together in the 2022 season. looking back, I had some difficult times, but I always had great teammates and coaches helping me. One thing I wanted to say is to ask them not to fight, not to discuss who played poorly today, because the players here still have a future, there is still the next year.”

Khan “barbed” in farewell

The promise of having a relaxed press conference was completely fulfilled, starting with ShowMaker’s surprising responses to journalists’ questions. When asked what DAMWON Kia could have missed in the decisive series, he stated that EDG had prepared better and that “Khan played poorly.”

The statement drew laughter from all present, including players and members of the DK coaching staff.

Whoever thinks this was the only one is wrong. Soon after, the middle went a little deeper in its explanation of the possible reasons for the defeat: “There were many moments where we could have played better, but Khan was there, playing poorly”, eliciting even more laughter.

Soon after, he explained the reason for the “splinters”, as stated above, everyone agreed to do a fun interview for Khan’s farewell.

Jungler Canyon also didn’t miss the opportunity, stating that, in addition to being “caught” by Jiejie, whom he considers one of the best hunters today, he was in the same footsteps as ShowMaker and said that DK lost by “Top diff ”

Khan’s last statement

At the end of the press conference, the top asked to speak to give one last message, his last statement as a professional LoL player

Since this is my last interview as a player, I just wanted to thank all my teammates and staff members. I would also like to thank all my friends and also my girlfriend who has always helped me a lot. It sure would sound nicer if I had been champion, but anyway, I love you. Also, I wanted to say hi to Daeny too, when he was on the team, things weren’t easy, but he helped me a lot in this process.

With the result of last Saturday (6), DAMWON Kia ends the year without international titles, but dominating the scenario at LCK. Champion of the two national stages, DK reached the two finals of the international tournaments, MSI and Worlds 2021.

However, with Khan’s departure, at least one new top laner will have to be hired by DAMWON for next season.

