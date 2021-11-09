Would it be the definitive end of Note? Galaxy S22 Ultra leaks to the web with S Pen | Cell phone

The future Galaxy S22 Ultra may bring a compartment for the S Pen and a design similar to that adopted by the Galaxy Note 20, a model that was discontinued in 2021. but possible images from the Samsung cell phone have already started circulating on the internet.

In the photos posted on the website Front Page Tech, you can see details of the supposed Galaxy S22 Ultra with the S Pen placed on the bottom of the device. If the premium cell phone really brings the stylus from the factory, it could mean the definitive extinction of the Galaxy Note line, which had this feature as one of its main attributes.

Supposed Galaxy S22 Utra — Photo: Front Page Tech / Reproduction

It is worth remembering that the Galaxy S21 Ultra already allows the connection with the Samsung pen, but it still does not have a place in the structure itself to accommodate the device. In addition, the current version of the top-of-the-line model does not have the S Pen from the factory. Such a tool allows you to scribble, draw, handwrite and manipulate digital documents more easily.

Currently, if the owner of the S21 Ultra wants to purchase the S Pen, he must buy it separately, for the amount of R$ 399 on the official Samsung website. In addition, it is recommended that cell phone owners also purchase a special case if they want to keep the pen together with the smartphone. And if the rumors are confirmed, in the next generation of the device this will no longer be necessary.

Galaxy S22 Ultra may be announced in early 2022 with curved edges — Photo: Playback/Front Page Tech

If the rumors are confirmed, the redesign in the Galaxy S22 Ultra design should also bring curves on the edges, unlike what happens in the current version of the model, which has a completely flat front. However, it is noteworthy that such data are no more than speculation, as Samsung has not yet commented on any of this information.

The camera’s photographic set can bring a quad camera with a 108 MP sensor on the main lens, plus an ultra wide lens and two other telephoto lenses with up to 10x optical zoom. The front sensor should appear in a discreet hole in the display, unlike what happens in the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3, which brings the device under the screen.

