Xbox 20 Years: Official Event Celebrates Console Anniversary

On November 15, next Monday, the console Xbox turns 20. To celebrate the console’s 20th anniversary, Microsoft will hold an official and commemorative broadcast. The live starts at 2 pm (Brasilia time), on Youtube, Twitch and Facebook channels. During event, there will be raffles for products from the new Xbox 20th Anniversary collection. Among the products that the company should present are t-shirts, mugs and the already unveiled new wireless controller.

The event will have subtitles available in several languages, including Brazilian Portuguese. It is important to emphasize for those who are looking forward to the event, that nothing new in terms of games should be revealed during the broadcast.. As this is a commemorative date, the live focus will be on Xbox 20th anniversary products. That is why, don’t wait for game announcements, or new trailers.

For those who follow the live stream and want more information about the Xbox 20th Anniversary themed raffle, Xbox FanFest registration required. We emphasize that to register on the page, you must be 18 years of age and an Xbox profile. Various items such as commemorative t-shirts and hats are available for pre-order, including Action Figures by Halo’s Master Chief.



The special edition Xbox controller arrives in translucent green, black-finished body and metallic internals. The model features improved ergonomics, better connectivity between devices, a dedicated share button and reduced latency. It will also be possible to pair it and switch between devices easily., including Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PCs, Android and iOS via Xbox Wireless Technology and Bluetooth.

In addition, badges showing how long the user has been a member of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold will be replaced. Changing art and colors will only be aesthetic and does not confer any benefit to the user.. Updated versions of the badge will start to be released from next Monday (15th).

Source: Gameblast, TudoCeular