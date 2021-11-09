Xiaomi 12 should not break fast charging record

While preliminary information already points out that the future Xiaomi Mix 5 should surpass the highest expectations by offering a full recharge in a measly 8 minutes, leaks indicate that this year the Chinese giant is likely to break its current 120W quick recharge record on the Xiaomi 12 line, but not in the entire series.

(Image: Reproduction/Xiaomi)

According to the leaker Digital Chat Station, the base version of the Xiaomi 12 is expected to be equipped with 100W of wired fast charging, not offering the most powerful 120W power present in the Mi 10 Ultra, Mix 4 and 11T Pro, let alone the record power of over 120W , which should be used exclusively on the Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

Rumors suggest that the Xiaomi 12 will have a battery of approximately 5,000 mAh, and together with the power of 100 W the device is expected to be able to fully recharge in a few minutes. Either way it will be a considerable upgrade over the Mi 11, which features a “only” 55 W wired recharge.

Xiaomi 12 with two rear cameras

Xiaomi 12 line is expected with Xiaomi CIVI-inspired design (Image: Playback/Xiaomi)

The leaker further points out that the Xiaomi 12 should offer a 50MP main lens and an ultrawide camera, leaving the dedicated lens for high proximity zoom for the Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

The strategy is the same used by Apple since the iPhone 11, being also adopted by Google, which recently introduced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with similar design, but 4x telephoto lens only on the more expensive model.

Expected as the first line of smartphones announced with Snapdragon 898, Qualcomm’s most powerful processor that already has a defined release date, the Xiaomi 12 series should be presented by the month of December with big news.

Source: Digital Chat Station (in Chinese)