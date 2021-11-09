Yduqs profit shrinks 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, to BRL 72.8 million

THE Yduqs (YDUQ3) recorded a 35.2% drop in net income for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, according to the report released by the company on Monday (8). The amount dropped from BRL 112.5 million to BRL 72.8 million. On an adjusted basis, profit contracted 24.9%, to R$ 146.2 million.

Net revenue expanded 12.5% ​​year-on-year to R$1.09 billion. The company’s total student base increased 65.1%, totaling 1.26 million students. The drop in the on-site segment (-12.5% ​​year-on-year) was more than offset by the uptake of EaD (distance learning). The number of students in digital education soared 122.9% in one year, totaling 970 thousand. The premium segment, driven by recent acquisitions and authorized vacancies in medicine at the beginning of the year, grew 11.3%.

Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) registered annual growth of 8.8%, to 361.3 million. Adjusted Ebitda, on the other hand, dropped 0.8% and totaled R$ 396.4 million, with a drop in the margin of 2.5 percentage points, to 36%.

Year-to-date, the average on-site ticket grew by 10% year-on-year, with a renewal rate of 83% in the quarter. The average ticket in the digital segment dropped 1% in the first nine months of the year and a renewal rate of 78% in the quarter. In the premium segment, the average ticket increased 12% year-to-date. The renewal rate reached 96% in the quarter.