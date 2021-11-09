Yduqs (YDUQ3) has 35% lower profit in Q3; revenue rises 12%

SAO PAULO – Yduqs (YDUQ3) recorded net income of R$72.8 million in the third quarter, representing a drop of 35.2% compared to the same period last year.

Adjusting for laws and court injunctions, the company’s adjusted net income fell by 24.9% to 146.2 million. The worsening in the financial result (less 16.7%) was one of the main factors for the result.

In the first nine months of the year, however, the company recorded an increase of 15.8% in net income, to R$ 232.5 million.

There was also an impact of R$ 25.9 million from Income Tax and social contribution, “due to the tax rate changed in 2020 due to the addition adjustments of the effects of IFRS16 from the previous period in the calculation of operating profit”, according to the quarterly report.

Net income was also impacted by non-recurring effects and by non-recurring and non-cash effects. From January to September, it totaled R$70.1 million related to goodwill on acquisitions and improvements to third-party assets related to properties returned and to be returned.

Profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda, its acronym in English) was R$ 361.3 million, 8.8% higher than in 3TRI20. The adjusted Ebitda of 3TRI21 was down 0.8%, in the same comparison, to R$ 396.4 million.

The adjusted Ebitda margin retreated 2.5 percentage points, to 35.8%.

Net revenue, on the other hand, advanced 12.5%, surpassing the R$ 1 billion barrier to R$ 1.098 billion.

Using the same criteria as for adjusted net income, adjusted net revenue was affected by a smaller increase, of 6%, reaching R$ 1.106 billion.

Yduqs sees pandemic turned page

“We turned the page on the pandemic in face-to-face teaching”, celebrates the administration’s message.

“In this third quarter of the year, our Digital and Premium units continued to grow, at the pace that has become usual for us, but the excellent news comes from the campuses, with concrete evidence of recovery. We already have more than 50% of our students back in the classroom, which has an uplifting and energizing effect on our teachers, and we hope to reach 100% in the first half of 2022,” he wrote.

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related