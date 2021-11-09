Zezé Di Camargo and Ana Maria cry as they remember Marília Mendonça

More emotion in the tributes to Marília Mendonça on Globo. This Monday morning (8/11), Ana Maria Braga returned to the command of Mais Você, after two weeks away due to an accidental fall, and showed videos of the singer’s participation in the program. In addition, he invited Zezé Di Camargo, from the duo with Luciano, to talk about their relationship of admiration. At one point, they couldn’t hold back the tears together and got emotional together.

After showing an excerpt of the participation recorded by Marília for the DVD commemorating the 30 years of his and his brother’s career, Zezé announced: “I haven’t even communicated with the office yet, but I made an irrevocable decision. This recording takes about two hours, I’m going to get this material, edit it, mix the song and give it to Mrs. Ruth as a gift”, he said. “Commercially speaking, Marília is very big and I don’t want to gain from it”, he justified, moved.

Ana Maria cried a lot at Zezé’s gesture. “I’ve known you for 30 years, I know your family, your history, your mother. Your father everyone knows. I know what strain you came from and who you are. I wouldn’t expect anything different,” he said.

On the web, internet users praised the artists’ tribute. “Ana Maria, you It’s too much. It was impossible not to cry. what a beautiful conversation and spontaneous with the Zeze. AND what to say about Zezé’s attitude? Congratulations, you are D+. May God give us all strength”, commented a netizen.

Marília died on Friday (5/11) in a plane accident that killed four other people: producer Henrique Ribeiro, uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, the pilot and the copilot. Known as the queen of suffering, the artist collects national records in accesses on digital platforms and audience in concerts.

