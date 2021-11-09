Zezé Di Camargo explains why he won’t sell the last song with Marília Mendonça

‘I think it would be gladly and respectful to deliver this material to Mrs. Ruth, Marília’s mother,’ he declared.

Reproduction/Instagram/zezedicamargo/08.11.2021 Zezé Di Camargo will deliver the last recording with Marília Mendonça to the singer’s mother



The singer Zeze di Camargo decided that he will not market the last song he recorded with the singer Marília Mendonça, who died last Friday, 5th, at 26 years old. The sertaneja recorded the song you are not like that in a project to celebrate the duo’s 30 years Zeze Di Camargo and Luciano. “I made a decision that I haven’t even communicated to my office, an irrevocable decision. This recording with Marília takes about two hours. I think it would be gladly and respectful to deliver this material to Mrs. Ruth, Marília’s mother. I will not use this commercially. I’m going to give this material as a gift to the family”, said the singer who participated in “Mais Você” this Monday, 8.

Zezé’s attitude was praised on social media by viewers of Ana Maria Braga, who returned to command the morning attraction on Monday. “I don’t see myself as having the right to put this on the market. I want them to do whatever they want with this material, I don’t think I have the right to enjoy it. Since she couldn’t see it done, I don’t see myself as having the right to do it”, commented the singer. Marília was a big fan of Zezé, even though the countryman thought that the artist had already surpassed him in her contribution to country music. Luciano’s brother also said that it was not easy to receive the news that Marília did not survive the accident. “I denied her death, I didn’t want to believe it and I was very impacted. Marília was a giant in music. Didn’t I know she became bigger than me?! Didn’t she realize how big she was?! The roles were reversed and she remained my fan, with humility, generosity. She was the one who was being generous to me”, he concluded.