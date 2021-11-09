Zezé doesn’t want to release new music recorded with Marília Mendonça – Entertainment

Zezé Di Camargo does not intend to release the new song he recorded with Marília Mendonça. According to the singer’s press office, contact the R7 Portal, the artist says that he does not feel entitled to enjoy the material. The singer died at age 26, on Friday afternoon (5), after the crash of the plane he was on, in the Serra de Caratinga, in Minas Gerais.

Through publication on social networks, the sertanejo also highlighted the importance of the artist for Brazilian music. “Marilia was already the greatest artist in Brazil, she already had immeasurable size in the market and, at that time, much bigger than me. And even so, when I found myself, she cried, she was moved. This showed how humble she was and how how big inside she was,” he wrote on Instagram.

The musician also talked about his last encounter with the singer inside a studio. “Marilia really had no idea or dimension of her size, how big she was. I feel privileged to have enjoyed such special moments, so simple and, at the same time, as intense as the moment portrayed in this photo.”

“Once again I say, I had many things to thank her, many things to reveal, but time didn’t allow me to say. I was her idol until a certain time, but after a certain moment the situation was reversed , and she became my great idol. But this conversation was unfortunately reserved for a future meeting. And I’m sure we’ll have this opportunity,” he added.

The accident

The death of Marília Mendonça took everyone by surprise and caused a wave of commotion throughout Brazil. The singer, who in recent years has become the biggest phenomenon in the country and has placed women as protagonists of the musical genre, died at 26 years old, on Friday (5), after the crash of the plane he was on, in the Serra de Caratinga, in Minas Gerais.