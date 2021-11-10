3Q21 results affect prices; Braskem, Usiminas and Gerdau lead downfalls By Investing.com







By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The trades close to stability, falling 0.03% at 10:24 am, with 105,504 points. Braskem (SA:), Usiminas (SA:) and Gerdau (SA:) lead this morning’s declines, while Petz (SA:), Hapvida (SA:) and Tim (SA:) stand out among the highs of the companies that comprise the index.

Check out the main corporate news of the day.

Iguatemi (SA:) – The mall operator Iguatemi had R$57.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. Shares retreat 0.03%, to R$32.82.

Braskem – Braskem reversed the loss of BRL 1.413 billion in 3Q20 in the loss of BRL 3.537 billion in 3Q21. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, however, there was a drop of 52%. Assets drop 6.75% to R$52.50.

Santos Brasil (SA:) – Santos Brasil Participações (SA:) recorded R$ 66.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, reversing a loss of R$ 5.45 million in the same period in 2020. . The shares rise 0.52%, to R$ 5.83.

Find (SA:) – Localiza reported R$671.4 million in the third quarter of this year, an increase of 106.3% over the same period last year. Shares retreat 0.97%, to R$49.12.

Raia Drogasil (SA:) – Raia Drogasil reported an adjusted amount of R$173.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 0.40% compared to the same period of the previous year. Assets fall 0.37%, to R$ 24.29.

HOUSE:) – C&A will pay R$415 million to Bradesco (SA:) to resume offering financial services and products that were until then exclusively explored by the bank in the chain’s stores. C&A is going to launch C&A Pay next month, a solution that promises a fully digital experience, which is quick and easy for the customer to contract. The shares shoot up 6.60%, at R$7.75.

Carrefour (SA:) – Carrefour’s adjusted was BRL 621 million in the third quarter of 2021, a drop of 18% compared to the same period last year. The adjusted Ebitda, in turn, was R$ 1.4 billion, an increase of 10.9% compared to the number of 12 months ago. The group’s total sales totaled R$ 20.7 billion, up 7.7%. Shares rise 0.11%, to R$17.55.

Itaú (SA:) – Itaú Unibanco will allow mortgage customers to “skip” up to two installments of financing every 12 months. The new service, called Pula Parcela, will be available to customers who already have financing and are up to date with installments, and also for new contracts. The amount of deferred installments, in addition to interest and charges, will be diluted in the others. The papers advance 0.18%, to R$ 22.57.

Petz (SA:) – Petz, which expects to price on November 18th. Considering the closing price of R$20.83 for the shares on Tuesday, the total value of the follow-on could reach R$854 million. Assets rise 4.61%, to R$21.79.

MRV (SA:) – MRV’s grew Shares advance 0.85%, to R$ 11.82.

Eternit (SA:) – Net income grew 143.5% in 3Q21 year-on-year, to R$98 million. Net revenue increased 37.2% to R$275.9 million. Assets soar by 7.52%, at R$ 16.15.

mobile (SA:) – Mobly recorded R$ 25.7 million in 3Q21, reversing a profit of R$ 1.9 million in the same period of 2020. Ebitda was negative by R$ 9.6 million, worsening by 35.2% compared to the negative result of BRL 7.1 million in the same period of 2020. The shares fall 2.36%, to BRL 6.63.

Vulcabras (SA:) – Vulcabras recorded an income of R$126.5 million in 3Q21, an increase of 191.5% over 3Q20 and the highest result in history for the quarter. Ebitda was R$ 138.9 million, an increase of 109.8%. Shares soar 8.39%, at R$9.69.

Taurus (SA:) – Taurus had a 63% increase in 3Q21 compared to the previous year, of R$166.4 million. The papers advance 2.63%, to R$ 24.57.

Petrobras (SA:) – According to Valor Econômico, the executive manager of reservoirs at the state-owned company, Tiago Homem, defended that the alternating injection of water and gas in the pre-salt fields can increase the recoverable volume of water in some fields by 25% to 30%, when compared to the injection of only water into these reservoirs. Assets drop 0.04% to R$26.63.

Embraer (SA:) – Embraer announced that its urban air mobility subsidiary Eve has signed an agreement with Norway’s Widerøe Zero involving vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft operations in Scandinavia. Shares retreat 0.17%, to R$23.33.

Votorantim Cements – Votorantim Cimentos signed an agreement to acquire all HeidelbergCement operations in southern Spain, which include a modern integrated cement plant, three aggregates mines and 11 concrete plants in the Andalusia region. The cement factory is located in the city of Malaga (Andalusia) and has an installed production capacity of 1.4 million tonnes of cement per year. The value of the business was not disclosed.