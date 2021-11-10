5 points to understand the crisis on the Polish-Belarus border

The crisis on the Belarus-Polish border, which began in the spring of this year, escalated earlier this week, with the arrival of hundreds more migrants who are currently camped in the region. There were clashes with the Polish police.

In recent months, attempts to illegally enter Poland through this border have increased. The crisis is seen by Warsaw and the European Union as an action orchestrated by Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko to destabilize the region in response to sanctions imposed on his regime by Western countries.

What’s happening?

On Monday morning, the press reported that a large group of migrants planned to cross the Belarus-Polish border. The Polish Defense Ministry reported in the afternoon that the military and police had managed to stop the mass attempt to enter the country.

The migrants were accompanied by Belarusian authorities to the border.

At the moment, hundreds of migrants are camped in front of the fence that delimits the border between the two countries, in freezing temperatures. On Monday afternoon, when groups tried to tear down the fence, Polish border agents used water jets to contain the crowd.

According to the Belarus Border Committee, more than 2,000 people are at the scene, including women and children. They intend to apply for asylum in the European Union and “do not consider the territory of the Republic of Belarus as a place to stay”.

Thousands more people are scattered in smaller groups in the border region. In the past two months, at least eight people have died from exposure to weather conditions, the Guardian reported.

Why is this happening now?

Poland, European Union and NATO countries accuse Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko of triggering the migration crisis in Europe. He is said to have caused the situation in revenge for the criticism and sanctions he has received for the brutal repression of opponents by his regime since last year, in the context of protests motivated by accusations of fraud in the presidential elections.

According to EU officials, Lukashenko has been pushing for months a “hybrid war” that has resulted in thousands of irregular migrants entering the EU through Lithuania, Latvia and Poland, most of them from Iraq.

Poland also accuses Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lukashenko’s closest ally, of fueling the crisis.

“This attack that Lukashenko is conducting has its brains in Moscow – President Putin,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told the Polish parliament on Tuesday.

Lukashenko rejected all criticism, but warned Brussels of a “humanitarian catastrophe” on the EU border due to the concentration of migrants before the start of winter in the northern hemisphere.

How did Poland react?

Poland decided on Tuesday to increase its military presence on the Belarus border and banned ground traffic in the area until further notice. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki declared that closing the border is in his country’s “national interest”. “The stability and security of the entire European Union are also threatened,” he added.

Poland created a militarized zone about three kilometers wide along its border with Belarus. The country’s government plans to build a wall on the border between the two countries.

About 17,000 police and military personnel are patrolling the region.

What has been the international reaction?

The European Union has pledged greater support to Poland and has increased pressure on Belarus.

On Monday, the US State Department demanded that Belarus “immediately stop” its campaign to “facilitate” irregular migration to the European Union, criticizing Minsk’s political use of “vulnerable” people.

Germany needs to rally the support of “the whole democratic world” for orderly immigration to Europe, said Interior Minister Horst Seehofer of the deepening crisis on the Belarus-Polish border. He accused Belarus and Russia of exploiting refugees and migrants in an attempt to destabilize the West.

International organizations have asked Poland to allow access to the region for the delivery of humanitarian aid. The state of emergency imposed by the Polish government prevents humanitarian organizations and journalists from accessing the area and makes it difficult to transport supplies and medical supplies to the area.

Where do migrants come from?

Many of the migrants who arrived on Monday to camp at the border are Iraqi Kurds who began their journey in Belarus’ capital Minsk on Sunday. Many people from countries in the Middle East and Africa, such as Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo, have arrived in Europe by flights from Iraqi Kurdistan, instead of using the sea route from Turkey or North Africa.