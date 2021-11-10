5 scenes from trailers that are not in the movie

Once again, fans were tricked with fake and deleted scenes!

Attention: Spoilers Alert!





It’s not new that Marvel Studios likes to “trick” fans of their movies with fake scenes in trailers, with very different lines and scenes being shown in the preview and they not appearing, or being shown in some other way in the movie. Eternos is no different and we had several scenes released in trailers that were cut or altered in the final product.

Check out some of these scenes here:

thena training

As remembered by CBR, the scene from thena training in an environment full of fluttering rags, probably during the time the team was in Babylon, it didn’t end up in the final cut of the feature, probably due to the timing of the film. Still, it would have been great to see more of Angelina Jolie’s character.

goblin at karaoke

Another scene shown a lot in the trailers was one in which the Elf he appeared singing karaoke on an airplane, filled with bright neon lights. After the movie, we know exactly when this scene takes place: when Duente, Sersi and Ikaris go to king talk about the death of Ajak and they use the Bollywood star’s jet to go after Thena and Gilgamesh.

Eternals mock Ikaris for wanting to lead the Avengers

One of the scenes that caught the most attention in the first trailer for eternal and when Ikaris suggests he could lead the Avengers after the death of Tony Stark and the departure of Captain America; however it is mocked by his colleagues, in the film, however, the scene was changed, with king supporting him and the other Eternals thinking he would be a good leader.

Probably the scene has been altered so that in the end, when the split between the team occurs, it’s not something so surprising that part of the eternal believe that Ikaris would be a good leader.

Ikaris and Sersi know each other on Earth

In this particular scene, what we see is a change, probably made through visual effects. In the movie, sersi and Ikaris wake up with others eternal in the ship, and look from space to the Earth, just before arriving on the planet. However, in some trailers the same scene was shown with the characters already being on Earth, more specifically in what appears to be a desert.

Romantic moment between Sersi and Ikaris

In Eternals, fans could follow a long love story between sersi and Ikaris, with the characters getting to know each other and even if getting married at any given time. However, in the present, they are no longer together, as after discovering the truth about their mission, Ikaris abandoned the team and walked away from Sersi.

However, later in the film, the two meet outside the Dome, the ship of the Eternals, after gathering most of the team and talking about their relationship and the fate of humanity. However, a scene that appears in the trailers and was not part of the film showed sersi and Ikaris almost kissing, in their modern clothes, and very close to each other.

Is that you? Did you notice any other scenes that were left out? Be sure to comment!

eternal is on display in theaters.

