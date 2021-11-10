50-inch LG TV: Know Four Models to Buy in 2021 | Which one to buy?

LG offers several choices of 50-inch televisions in the portfolio. Besides the size, another highlight of the devices is the resolution that, in most cases, is 4K. The features offered on televisions can meet the demands of various consumers, from those who value audio and image optimization technologies, to those looking for more advanced smart functions with the aid of artificial intelligence.

The price range starts at R$2,617 and can reach R$3,599, a variation that follows the specifications of each TV. Check the selection that the TechAll prepared with four models of the 50-inch LG in detail.

1 of 5 LG 50-inch TVs Bring 4K Quality and Smart Features — Photo: Playback/LG 50-inch LG TVs Bring 4K Quality and Smart Features — Photo: Playback/LG

The model 50UP7750, from LG, has a 50-inch OLED panel, surrounded by a thin frame that makes the edges very small. With an emphasis on 4K resolution, the TV also invests in technologies to improve the reproduction of images and sound through the HDR10+, HLG Pro and the speaker with a power of 20 Watts. Connectivity includes HDMI, USB, RF ports, plus Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless networks. The investment is close to R$2,617.

The datasheet mentions the webOS 5.0 operating system and a quad-core processor as internal components. The smart functionality allows some tasks to be triggered via voice command with the help of virtual assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.

2 out of 5 TV runs webOS version 5.0 — Photo: Disclosure/LG TV runs webOS in version 5.0 — Photo: Disclosure/LG

The LG TV Plus app, on the other hand, provides tools such as a numeric keypad and mouse navigation to optimize access to television functions without the need for a control nearby. In addition, the control provided by LG, Smart Magic, brings a microphone to trigger the television by voice and also a sensor to browse content 360 degrees.

The 50UN7310PSC TV features a 4K IPS panel and a frame that comes with DTS Virtual: X audio technology – known for providing multi-directional sound to create an immersive experience. The television uses Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to connect to other devices, but it also has HDMI, USB, RF inputs for antenna and AV components.

Like the other models on the list, this option uses the webOS operating system and supports LG’s ThinQ artificial intelligence. In this way, it is possible to use the TV to control other branded devices connected to the smart home. Smart Magic is also present and works as a universal controller for other devices. To buy this television, it is necessary to pay from R$ 2,899.

3 out of 5 LG TVs with 50 inches support voice command through virtual assistants — Photo: Divulgação/Amazon 50-inch LG TV supports voice command through virtual assistants — Photo: Press Release/Amazon

More 50-inch TVs to buy

The ‎50NANO79SND option highlights the NanoCell technology, created to filter impure colors and give images with color more faithful to reality. In addition, the product also has 4K resolution. Among the features are the low input lag, which reduces the screen’s response time compared to other models, and the HGiG, which recognizes characteristics of the image displayed by the television to adjust to the HDR graphics. The average price is R$3,499.

The TV uses a quad-core processor and comes with HDMI, USB and RF inputs for the antenna. Access to settings and contents can be done via voice command, through virtual assistants. Finally, it is worth mentioning the Sports Alert technology, which sends news notifications about the selected team, even when the user is watching another type of content.

4 out of 5 TV has 4K resolution — Photo: Disclosure/LG TV has 4K resolution — Photo: Disclosure/LG

Another 50-inch option is the 50UP7750, which also has 4K resolution. The edges follow the thin pattern and the inputs include USB and HDMI cable. The system that integrates the TV is webOS in version 6.0 and connectivity is done via the Wi-Fi network. The device also comes with the Smart Magic control and can be purchased for around R$ 3,599.

One of the features offered by the 50UP7750 is the Gamer Optimizer mode, a tool that optimizes the gaming experience through settings such as a custom panel to centralize the television’s functions. In addition, the technology seeks to reduce the latency between command time on the controller and the response on TV.

5 out of 5 LG 50UP7750 offers special gaming mode — Photo: Press/LG LG 50UP7750 offers special gaming mode — Photo: Press/LG

Other features that come with the product are HDR and HDR10 Pro compatibility to ensure good quality display support. In addition, the filmmaker mode is also present and works as an automatic setting that turns off motion smoothing so that the image doesn’t lose any detail.

With information from LG (1/two/3)

