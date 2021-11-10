5G auction: new company gives up the lot it had won | Technology

Unsplash/Jakub Pabis Company gives up on implementing 5G

After winning a lot in the 5G auction, Fly Link gave up paying R$ 900 thousand for the license in the 26 gigahertz (GHz) band, the H42 lot. Based in Uberlândia and offering services in the region, the fixed broadband provider would be one of the six companies to debut in mobile telephony in Brazil after the event.

With this, the number of new companies that will start offering mobile networks in Brazil drops to five — Winity, Brisanet, Consortium 5G Sul, Cloud2U and Neko.

The company informed in a note that the proposal was prepared considering a context in which Fly Link would be the winner in the other lots in which it competed. “As this did not happen, it becomes impossible to develop a business plan contemplating only batch H42, as this batch refers to an incipient technology and with a very restricted market”.

“For this reason, and aiming not to create any obstacles to the progress of the work of the Special Tender Commission, Fly Link presented today (11/08/2021) a petition formalizing its withdrawal from Lot H-42”, says the company.

The 26 GHz band is still considered incipient for 5G and there are few business models in the world that use this frequency. At last week’s auction, Claro, Tim, Vivo, Neko and Algar bought lots in this range. In return, they will have to bring internet to public schools.

No competitor, lot is considered ‘desert’

In a statement, the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) informed that the bidder’s withdrawal from participation in any of the lots implies the execution of the Proposal Maintenance Guarantee and the imposition of a 10% fine on the price offered in its winning proposal.

Considering that there was no additional proposal to the lot won by Fly Link, it is considered deserted. The notice provides for the possibility of withdrawal. Lots for which there were no interested parties must enter a new auction, called a leftover auction.

“There is an expectation that next year there will be a new 5G auction, and if this actually materializes, Fly Link will analyze the frequencies that will be offered by Anatel, and eventually may participate in the new event”, says the statement from company.

The 5G auction moved R$47.2 billion between investments and grants. This number, now, should drop with the withdrawal of Fly Link, but Anatel did not inform the new values.