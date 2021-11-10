5G auction yields BRL 4.8 billion for the government, informs Anatel | Economy

The government will raise R$ 4.8 billion with the auction of 5G, the new generation of mobile internet, informed this Tuesday (9) the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

Initially, Anatel had informed that the amount collected would be R$ 4.977 billion. The amount was updated this Tuesday afternoon.

The auction took place last week and, in total, moved R$ 47.2 billion.

This R$4.8 billion goes to the National Treasury box. The remainder (BRL 42.4 billion) corresponds to the total that must be invested by the winning companies in the auction to fulfill the obligations foreseen in the auction notice.

According to the superintendent of competition at Anatel and chairman of the 5G bidding committee, Abraão Balbino e Silva, the notice allows companies to parcel in up to 20 years the value of the grant.

Thus, if all companies decide to split the grant for the maximum time, the Treasury will receive R$ 240 million per year. Anatel’s 5G bidding committee gave companies seven calendar days to express their choice.

5G auction moves BRL 47.2 billion, below government expectations

The calculation of the part that will be transferred to the Treasury was concluded this Tuesday by Anatel technicians. The deadline was necessary due to the premium recorded in some of the auctioned lots, that is, the amount paid by some companies above the minimum required in the notice.

These BRL 4.8 billion, therefore, include BRL 2.38 billion of the minimum price paid by operators to purchase the 5G frequency bands plus BRL 2.59 billion of goodwill not converted into additional investment commitments.

According to Anatel, the values ​​moved consider the withdrawal of Fly Link. The fixed internet provider from Uberlândia (MG) won a regional block in the 26 gigahertz (GHz) band, but on Monday (8) announced the withdrawal of the bid.

With that, the lot was declared desert (no interested parties). Fly Link will be fined and the guarantees offered to participate in the auction will be enforced.

In addition to the obligations already provided for in the notice, the winners of the auction will have the following additional investment commitments:

700MHz band (Winity II winner, Homeland Fund) – service of 1,164 additional highway stretches (4,367.62 km) with at least 4G;

service of 1,164 additional highway stretches (4,367.62 km) with at least 4G; 3.5 GHZ range (Claro, TIM and Vivo) – implantation of an optical transmission network in 27 municipalities, which were left over due to one of the auction lots being declared empty;

implantation of an optical transmission network in 27 municipalities, which were left over due to one of the auction lots being declared empty; 3.5 GHz band (Sercomtel, Brisanet, 5G South Consortium, Cloud2U and Algar Telecom) – install 5G radio base stations (antennas and transmitting/receiving equipment) in up to 1,973 locations (including towns, villages, towns, etc.).