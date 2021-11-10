5th World Day of the Poor

“I hope that World Day of the Poor, now reaching its fifth celebration, can take root ever more in our local Churches and open up to a movement of evangelization that, in the first instance, finds the poor wherever they are. We cannot wait for them to knock on our door; it is urgent to go to their homes, to hospitals and care homes, to the road and to the dark corners where they sometimes hide, to refuge and reception centers “.(Pope Francis)

The fifth edition of the World Day of the Poor will be celebrated next Sunday, November 14th. The initiative is strongly desired by Pope Francis to exhort the Church and the faithful to “go out” to find poverty in the various forms in which it manifests itself in the modern world and to reach out to those most in need.

The motto chosen to promote this year’s Day comes from the Gospel of Mark: “You will always have the poor among you” (Mk 14,7), divulged as always in the Holy Father’s Message on the day of St. Anthony of Padua, on the 13th. of June.

As every year, the Pontifical Council for Promoting the New Evangelization, Vatican dicastery commissioned by the Pope to promote the event, organized various initiatives in preparation for the celebration.

Pope Francis’ Meeting with the Poor in Assisi

The Holy Father will make a private visit to Assisi on Friday, November 12, where he will meet a group of 500 poor people from different parts of Europe in the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels and will live with them a moment of listening and prayer. The Pope will be welcomed by the “embrace of the poor” who will give him the pilgrim’s mantle and staff and accompany him in procession to the Basilica.

At first, the Holy Father, retracing the gestures of St. Francis of Assisi, will pause to pray at Portiúncula, one of the most important places in the life of the Saint, who at that time liked to receive his friars and numerous poor people and where St. Clare he decided to consecrate himself to the Lord.

There, Francis will also make a significant gesture: at the end of the celebration he will bless a stone previously removed from Portiúncula to be donated to some representatives of the homeless shelter “Roses of San Francisco” in Trsat, founded in 2007 by the local fraternity of the Franciscan Order Secular of Trsat in the city of Rijeka, Croatia.

The 500 poor who will meet the Pope come from the dioceses of Umbria, guided by the Caritas, by the French Association “Fratello” and by a delegation from Rome formed by the Apostolic Almsgiving and the associations Caritas Diocese of Rome, St. Peter’s Circle, Community of Sant’Egidio, Regional Coordination of the Vincentian Family, Centro Astalli, ACLI in Rome.

At the end of the day, 500 backpacks produced under the project “+Three” – which promotes products made in accordance with environmental and economic sustainability, within a socially useful ethical chain, each containing clothes donated by tombolini, a well-known brand of clothing produced in Italy – containing jackets, scarves, hats and caps, coats and anti-Covid masks in washable and reusable fabric.

The entire event will be able to be followed live by the Vatican media circuit and will be broadcast by some national and international networks.

Celebration of Holy Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica

On Sunday, November 14, at 10:00 am (Italian time), the Pope will preside at the celebration of the Holy Eucharist in St. Peter’s Basilica, with the participation of 2,000 poor people, in accordance with the norms and health care, assisted by the various associations of volunteers present in the region of Rome. The readings and prayers of the faithful will be proclaimed by some poor people. At the end of the Celebration, hot meals will be distributed to all participants.

Tickets to participate in the Celebration can be picked up at the headquarters of the Pontifical Council for Promoting the New Evangelization, Via della Conciliazione 7, from Thursday 11 to Saturday November 13, from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm.

food distribution

This year, Pope Francis wanted to give special attention to the Family Homes present in the territory of the Diocese of Rome. These structures welcome – often also offering homes – people, especially teenagers or young people together with their mothers who are in great need of a protected place to grow up, receive an education or have the possibility of starting a new life through gradual integration into society.

In the region there are a large number of Homestays of all types, offering different types of hospitality. For this reason, the material needs for the administration of these structures are often enormous and it is not always possible to adequately meet the needs.

It was decided for this reason, due to the generosity of the Elite Supermarkets chain, and with the supply of pasta and tomato sauce from Antico Molino and Pastificio La Molisana, to help 40 Family Homes, delivering food and personal care products directly to their headquarters. , especially products for early childhood, enough for more than two months.

A similar supply will also be given to some parishes and charitable organizations. In total, around 5 tons of pasta will be distributed, 1 ton of rice, 2 tons of tomato sauce, 1,000 liters of oil and 3,000 liters of milk, just to name a few among the many products ordered by the various structures that will be delivered by a team of volunteers.

Another initiative will consist of distributing 5,000 “kits” of health and personal care items to around 60 parishes in Rome, which will then distribute them to the neediest families.

Mobile hospital unit in St. Peter’s Square

Due to restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has not been possible for the last two years to install the Health Center in St. Peter’s Square. The structure, a true mobile hospital, provided various consultations and medical services to poor people through various voluntary associations.

This year, therefore, still wanting to give a sign of proximity to people who need some medical assistance, and in order to continue the screening activities and visits to St. Peter’s Square, – as has happened in the past – the initiative “In search of the virus”.

Thus, a mobile unit equipped to carry out tests capable of detecting the presence of the HCV virus (hepatitis C) and the HIV virus will be present in St. Peter’s Square during World Poor Day, on November 14th. The service will be available from the moment the Holy Father completes the recitation of the angelus, shortly after 12pm, until 6pm. All poor people in St. Peter’s Square will have access to the services offered.

The project is carried out with the support of the Regia Congressi Srl society of Florence, the SIMG (Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care), the Department of Infectious Diseases of the Polyclinic of the University of Rome Tor Vergata and the Red Cross Volunteer Nurses Corp. Italian.