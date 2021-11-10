6 shares to have a chance of winning 8% this Wednesday, according to BTG and Ágora

This Wednesday (10) begins with the market evaluating the approval of the PEC of the Precatório in the second round in the Chamber. Although the text still needs to go through the Senate, the constitutional amendment paves the way for the creation of Auxílio Brasil, seen as the main flag of President Jair Bolsonaro to seek reelection in 2022.

Abroad, the main stock exchanges in the world operate on a standstill, while the inflation data from the United States are not released. This information will have the greatest impact on pricing today, as it will show whether or not the Federal Reserve can tighten US monetary policy.

In the commodities market, oil retreats, after three consecutive days of high, as well as iron ore. These movements can impact the actions of the Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) and Valley (VALLEY3) on the trading floor of soon more. How are the companies with the greatest weight in the Ibovespa, there are chances of the casualties contaminating it.

If it serves as a parameter, the future Ibovespa has already opened in decline. At 9:08 am, contracts maturing in December retreated 0.69% and were traded at 105,375 points.

Tips

In this scenario, if you want or need to trade your portfolio today, it is worth checking the recommendations of graphic analysts, whose methodology seeks to anticipate very short-term trends. O BTG Pactual (BPAC11) and the Now Investments have already released their tips for today.

As always, remember that every investment involves risk and therefore there is no guarantee of a return. Therefore, respect the indicated stops – points where losses become intolerable and it is better to reset positions.

Also follow the investment methodology recommended by analysts.

BTG Companies Code Entry (BRL) 1st Target (BRL) potential gain 2nd Target (BRL) potential gain Stop (BRL) Interbank BIDI4 14.59 14.83 1.64% 15.1 3.50% 14.38 SBF Group SBFG3 24.83 25.3 1.89% 25.58 3.02% 24.35 3R Petroleum RRRP3 36.06 36.81 2.08% 37.22 3.22% 35.36

Now Companies Code Entry (BRL) 1st Target (BRL) potential gain 2nd Target (BRL) potential gain Stop (BRL) B3 B3SA3 12.68 13.1 3.31% 13.72 8.20% 12.17 Notre Dame GNDI3 73.97 75.07 1.49% NI NI 73.38 MRV MRVE3 11.75 11.92 1.45% NI NI 11.66

BTG Methodology: An asset with a suggested buy that has the opening above the entry point should be discarded, as well as an asset with a suggested sell that has the opening of the day below the entry point. Upon reaching the partial, the operation must be reduced by 50% and the stop adjusted to the entry point. The stop should only be considered after opening a position. The quotation during the trading session at this point (stop suggested), without the transaction being open, does not invalidate it.

Agora Methodology: operations awaiting entry point, valid for today only. Stop loss value valid only after the trade has been entered. Returns are gross, free of brokerage and fees. If the asset gaps, reaching the target before the entry price, the trade is cancelled.

O Money Times it publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins and not as an investment recommendation.