6 times Dayane Mello crossed the line

Dayane Mello is one of the most active participants of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) and, for sure, the model has not gone unnoticed during her stay in confinement, so much so that the girl is the most loved by the public’s vote in the UOL poll. .

However, the ex-Gran Fratello has already made some controversial statements in the house, such as when she criticized Marina Ferrari’s physical appearance, declaring that the Africans “fled” to Brazil and that is why the people of Bahia “are all colored”. or even when she rolled her eyes at having been compared to Alessandra Ambrósio.

“In Bahia they are all colored”

Yesterday afternoon, during an interaction with Valentina Francavilla, Tiago Piquilo, MC Gui and Gui Araújo, when talking about the entry of refugee immigrants in Brazil during the Second World War, Dayane Mello said that in the southern region of the country the inhabitants are white due to German and Portuguese migrants, while in Bahia they are black due to the arrival of Africans.

“Southern Brazil is all German and Portuguese. Why are most, like, Bahia, the Northeast, all colored? Because many from Africa fled here, blacks. Why does Brazil have blacks and whites?” , said.

At that moment, Valentina said that “Brazil is very beautiful because it has a little of everything”, referring to miscegenation. “Yeah, all races,” agreed the model.

Set off appearance of Marina Ferrari

In a conversation with participants Rico Melquiades and Aline Mineiro, Dayane Mello harshly criticized Marina Ferrari’s physical appearance. She said she didn’t think the businesswoman was beautiful or sexy.

“It’s nothing sensual, zero. The least sensual woman I’ve seen in this house. Beauty isn’t all that either. It’s not all that. I don’t even think she’s beautiful,” he declared.

Aline and Rico disagreed with Mello’s statements, and highlighted Marina’s beauty. The model, in turn, reiterated her criticisms of her colleague’s physique, and stated that she didn’t like “muscular women”. “She looks like a man,” he stated.

Upon learning of the criticisms, Ferrari was quite hurt by the comments made by the model, which she classified as insensitive.

Didn’t like being compared to Alessandra Ambrósio

On November 5th, while preparing for a party in “A Fazenda 13”, Valentina Francavilla received some lessons from Dayane Mello in how to do good poses and showed how she is photographed.

Val praised her colleague’s resourcefulness and compared her to top model Alessandra Ambrosio. “A model is a model. Alessandra Ambrósio is very similar to you. Man, it’s very similar”, he said.

In the first instant, Dayane laughed. Second after the comparison with the model, Day rolled his eyes, let out a “hoooo,” and sat down on the couch.

‘Isaura Slave-type’ party

The week she was a farmer in “A Fazenda 13”, Dayane Mello said, during a conversation with Tiago Piquilo, that she would like to see a 1930s party on the program.

“I wanted a 1930s party,” said the model. “What would the 1930s be like?”, asked Tiago, and the farmer replied, explaining: “Thirties like ‘Slave Isaura’, with these corsets, with the white wig, long dress.”

“Is this 30’s?” asked the singer. “It’s the 30’s. The 30’s”, the girl corrected. “It would be elegant,” opined the pawn. “I think this stuff is cool, I think it’s chic, fun,” said the artist.

The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello says she wants a 1930s-themed party Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Criticized Valentina’s ‘swollen belly’

Before criticizing Marina Ferrari’s physical appearance, the former Gran Fratello made a rude comment about Valentina Francavilla’s weight. While the actress tried on a new bikini and decided to show the look to Day, the girl pointed out a supposed abdominal bulge of Mouse’s former stage assistant.

“I like it,” Dayane replied. “Only that belly is there…”, said the model.

“You’re what?” asked Valentina.

“A little swollen, right friend?” said the ex-Gran Fratello.

“Yeah… I ate a lot,” said the former SBT.

“I’m also going on a little diet,” Dayane commented, looking in the mirror. “I’m getting fat now.”

Brands prefer models with fair skin, said Dayane

In September, while interacting with Tiago, Dayane Mello said she was concerned about her skin as brands prefer light-skinned models.

The two were talking about having spent too much time out in the sun, and Dayane complained that it hinders her work. “I don’t want to sunbathe anymore, I can’t. You know I can’t get too dark for my job,” she reported.

“No?”, asked Tiago, and the model replied:

“No, it has to be white because the campaigns don’t want a lot of brunettes. They want a beauty in a more elegant body than a very brunette, you know? I can’t get too much sun. Brands sometimes don’t want a little lingerie brand, none of these things,” he said.

“I didn’t know,” replied James. “I don’t mind the sun either, I don’t like to get too much sun, it gets old,” Dayane commented.

