7 Superfoods You Should Include in Your Diet After Age 30

even with a healthy life, the deceleration of metabolism after 30 it’s inevitable. This is due to factors hormonal, such as the decrease in the production of GH (growth hormone) and testosterone, and it intensifies over the years.

To contain the metabolism deceleration and ensure a healthier organism, a good solution is to bet on superfoods highly rich in nutrients, considered beneficial to health and welfare and that will help you keep the body regulated after 30 years. The information is from “News 18”.

Ashwagandha (Indian ginseng)

It is a medicinal herb that acts as an excellent antioxidant, helping the body to fight free radicals and oxidative stress. In men, ashwagandha helps to improve testosterone levels.

Spirulina

Beloved by bloggers, this microalgae is a natural source of vitamins A, E, K, B1, B2, B3, B6, B9 (folate) and B5 (pantothenic acid). These vitamins are responsible for cell metabolism, development and protection. Also present in spirulina are fatty acids Omega 3 and 6, excellent for cardiovascular health.

Ginkgo biloba

This ancient Chinese plant acts as an antioxidant and improves blood flow. In addition, it has bioactive compounds that help improve memory and concentration.

Ginseng

Known for its anti-tumor and anti-inflammatory properties, this ancient root helps to increase decaying libido, combat fatigue and reduce stress levels.

blueberries

These bluish berries are known to have the greatest antioxidant capacity of any fruit. They have the power to control lipid and cholesterol levels, thus reducing the risk of heart disease. In men, they can help control testosterone levels.

Linseed

The seeds of the flax plant contain Lignans, which are phytoestrogens similar to the hormone estrogen in women. They are rich in vitamins E, K, B1, B3, B5 (pantothenic acid), B6 ​​and B9 (folate), in addition to a high content of minerals. Flaxseed consumption also helps relieve pain during the menstrual period.

Milk thistle (milk thistle or milk thistle)

Another medicinal plant with healing properties, milk thistle is especially recommended for liver health, as it helps to prevent the absorption of harmful substances. Its seeds contain a complex of bioflavonoids (known as silymarin), which can help treat cirrhosis, jaundice, hepatitis and gallbladder disorders. They also reduce cholesterol levels and help control the diabetes type 2.

