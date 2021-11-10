7:00 pm plot has no call about plane crash

Fatality, coincidence. And teledramaturgy. Marília Mendonça he died at the age of 26, with four other people, after a plane crash in the Serra de Caratinga, in the rural region of Minas Gerais, on the 5th of November. On the coming 22nd, the telenovela “Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor” will premiere at 7pm on Globo, whose backdrop is precisely a plane accident.

At a virtual press conference this Wednesday morning, November 10, the author, Mauro Wilson, stressed that it was, in fact, a sad coincidence, but that, for the soap opera, it has another meaning.

“Life writes bad scripts. I needed a place where four people who had never seen each other meet. I needed this place and that none of them were to blame for the accident that happens to them. It could have been a car crash, but it was by plane,” he said Mauro.

The author of “Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor” highlighted that there is no way to change the backbone of the plot, despite all the commotion due to the tragic death of the Queen of Suffering.

“Changing that, today, would be impossible. Besides detonating the entire soap opera, and history is a recurrent thing between them. In the plot, death is the fate of the four people and everyone around them. This event (the accident with Marília and the other four people who were with her on the aircraft) is horrible. But, for the soap opera, it was something else”, he stated.

the artistic director Allan Fiterman, highlighted that although they cannot change the flow of the story, they were careful not to show the scenes of the accident in the telenovela headlines, as previously foreseen.

“It was a fatality, we were sad and what we will do now is not to link calls around the accident. In the soap opera, the accident is a trigger for them to come back to life. Unfortunately it is a fatality”, said the director.

DEATH IS A WOMAN

“More Life is Better” starts with a question: What would you do if you got a second chance? This will be Neném’s dilemma (Vladimir Britta), a decaying football player; Paula (Giovanna Antonelli), a fashionista businesswoman; William (Matthew Solano), a successful medical surgeon and pole dance dancer Flávia (Valentna Herzag), four totally different people who see their paths crossing in a radical way. They will suffer a plane crash and end up having an encounter with Death – in “person”.

in the plot of Mauro Wilson, Death will not appear as a dark figure. It will be personified in a woman.

“She is a beautiful, exuberant woman. It’s cartoon death. Maleficent is my inspiration. And she’s not frightening at all”, explains Mauro.

After this big scare, the four characters see Death, and she makes a warning: one of them will definitely die in a year. Despite belonging to completely different universes, they will discover, little by little, that their lives were already interconnected. Not to mention that the same concern takes care of the four: the fear of moving away from the one you love and of leaving without having lived or found your great love.

“The soap opera is about love. It’s about what you do for the love you have, how far you go for it. And this can lead you to the ‘wrong’ path, it can make you act wrong”, emphasized Mauro.

DOCTOR REPORTS HOW HE FOUND MARÍLIA MENDONÇA ON THE PLANE

The doctor, who attended to the fatal accident in Marília MendoçThe, Kleyton Oak, made several reports about the difficulty he faced for the rescue. Furthermore, in an interview with journalist Fernanda Freitas, he spoke of the emotion in seeing that he was serving Marília Mendonça and that the singer was lifeless.

“It was a difficult place to access, extremely steep and the amount of fuel also attracted attention. It was a high risk service, we didn’t know if the aircraft could explode or fall into a waterfall. In addition to the very large current, this arrival on the plane was a very difficult thing,” he said.

Carvalho even revealed that the plug had fallen, when he checked Marília’s vital signs and realized that she was dead.

“I arrived on the aircraft, it was open, the people had already broken the door and upon entering the aircraft, I was faced with the whole situation. I first came across the producer’s body and checked the vitals, which were gone. Then I went to Marília Mendonça’s side, which was when I realized that it was Marília Mendonça, and then my record dropped, I looked for vital signs and I also had no signs,” he said.

The doctor also revealed that he was concerned with preserving the image of the aircraft’s occupants.

“When I was inside the aircraft, that’s when I saw how much the aircraft had been damaged, people had no idea. From the outside, the plane was almost intact. But when I entered the aircraft, I entered tied up, as at any moment the aircraft could explode or slip. It was too risky. My concern was to preserve the image, respect for people. I respect not only Marília Mendonça, but everyone there. Exposure hurts for a family. This is very bad”, he recalled.

“This service will be scheduled for my life, for everyone who followed it. I am also an unconditional fan of Marília Mendonça. When I was beside Marília Mendonça, checking her vital signs, I was in front of an idol of mine and, above all, the mother of a family. There was not only Marília there, they had family fathers, dreams. My chip fell at that moment. How much sadness, how much suffering there,” added the doctor.

Kleyto Carvalho also detailed how he found the bodies inside the plane, when he entered the aircraft.

