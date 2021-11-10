81.8% of adults in the city of SP have already been contaminated with coronaviruses or are vaccinated, says research | São Paulo

The percentage of adults in the city of São Paulo who have neutralizing antibodies against the coronavirus is 81.8%, according to a survey released this Tuesday (9). According to experts, the presence of this type of antibody, among other factors, makes people Develop Lighter Covid-19 Forms or become immune to the disease.

Read too: State of SP does not record Covid deaths in 24 hours for the 1st time; moving average of deaths is 73 per day

This is the seventh stage of the study that monitors the prevalence of the virus in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. The survey is carried out by Grupo Fleury, Instituto Semeia, Ipec and Todos pela Saúde.

At this stage, the novelty is that, in addition to the antibodies that indicate that the person has already been infected by the disease – the so-called antibodies against nucleoprotein -, the researchers also measured the antibodies that are most stimulated after contact with the vaccines. – neutralizing antibodies.

“The most important [da pesquisa] it is the presence of neutralizing antibodies, which guarantee people a weaker level of the disease or not having the disease,” stated biologist Fernando Reinach, one of the coordinators of the study.

“The antibodies against nucleoprotein are induced in people when they are infected. When we released the results of phase 6, practically nobody had been vaccinated yet. Now we have a high percentage and we have introduced the new neutralizing antibody test. Unlike nucleoprotein, these are those antibodies are mostly induced by vaccines.”

The researcher points out that only the CoronaVac vaccine is also capable of inducing antibodies against nucleoprotein, since it is produced with an inactive virus.

Phase 7 serological samples were collected from 1,055 people from 160 regions of the city of São Paulo, among September 9th and 20th, 2021.

Compared to the previous phase, carried out in April, the percentage of people who were infected by the disease (antibodies against nucleoprotein) rose from 41.6% to 52.8%. The total number of people with neutralizing antibodies (mostly stimulated by vaccines) rose from 33.3% to 81.8%.

“The combination of these results leads to our conclusion that the level of protection in São Paulo is already very high among adults. Therefore, it allows us to conclude that this drop in deaths and mild cases that has been occurring will continue, unless we have a new variant or something unexpected,” Reinach said.

Inequality between neighborhoods

As in the previous stages, the study also showed that, in the richest neighborhoods of the city, the prevalence of the disease is lower than in the poorer and peripheral neighborhoods. In the richest districts, 43% of the population had contact with the virus, while in the poorest districts, the prevalence was 62%. The city average was 52.8%.

As for immunizing antibodies, there was no disparity between the percentage of rich and poor. The seroprevalence in the richest districts was 81.3%; in the poorest, 82.3%. The city’s average is 81.8%.

“The disease is not democratic, but the vaccine is democratic. This is the greatest information we can get from this phase,” said infectologist Celso Granato, one of the coordinators of the research.

“When we look at the number of neutralizing antibodies between the richest and the poorest, if we had started vaccination earlier, there might not have been this big difference [de óbitos entre as classes]”, said Márcia Cavallari, CEO of Ipec.

*supervised by Paula Lago