9-year-old boy harassed in Vila Belmiro received death threat and is traumatized, says father | Santos and Region

The father of the nine-year-old Santos Futebol Clube fan who was harassed in Vila Belmiro after winning the shirt the opposing goalkeeper wore told the g1 , this Wednesday (10), that he will never ask for gifts in stadiums again due to the trauma caused by the confusion. The boy became threatened with death on social networks after the event.

The boy, who lives in Praia Grande, on the coast of São Paulo, is a Santos FC youth player and has been attending the stadium since he was three years old. “We are regulars at Vila Belmiro”, guaranteed the father, 37-year-old Moses do Nascimento, the driver by application. “It was a horror, we had never gone through that. It’s something we only see on television.”

The confusion began when 9-year-old Bruno Nascimento was greeted by the Palmeiras goalkeeper, Jailson, who was playing against Santos, in a match played on Sunday (7). The boy ended up asking and receiving, as a gift, the player’s shirt, who had just beaten Santos 2-0 (see current video below).

9-year-old fan is harassed for asking for an opponent’s shirt during Santos’ game

Immediately, the fans of the Santos stands revolted with the present. screaming, they started attacking Moses and trying to get the shirt back. They were kicked and even spat on by fans.

“It was a very quick thing, I had no reaction to tell him to throw the shirt back. It was very difficult”, recalls the father. “Much panic, terror. People screaming, spitting, ordering to get his backpack.” father and son went escorted by the Military Police out of the stadium.

Moses revealed that, before the game, he had instructed Bruno not to ask for any shirt during the game, but that his son’s action did not surprise him. “I knew there would be trouble [caso ele pedisse]. But when the player greeted him, it was spontaneous“, he said.

“His dream is to be a soccer player. He has respect for all players, he likes several, different teams. He likes the way of playing, not the team. He is not the one who only likes his team and offends his rival . He always showed affection and respect,” said the father.

Father and son in Vila Belmiro before the riot began — Photo: Personal archive/Moisés Nascimento

The harassment of fans continued with the pair on social networks. On Bruno Nascimento’s Instagram profile, dozens of users made threats against him and his father because of the present from Palmeira. This Tuesday (9), Bruno spontaneously recorded and published a video retracting himself and apologizing to the Santos fans.

“There are a lot of people calling me names, but I’m sorry. God bless I cheer for Santos, I’ll give him his shirt back, not to beat me in the games“, wrote Bruno on social networks. He even promised to return the shirt he had received. The parents only found out later, when the video had already gone viral on the web.

9-year-old fan who was harassed for asking for opponent’s shirt apologizes

“There is no justification for this [ameaças]. There is no motivation. How am I going to be able to teach my son to respect those who think differently from him?”, exclaimed Moses. “They were cursing with heavy, very serious offenses.”

After the repercussion of the video, Bruno received support from big names in football, such as Pelé and Neymar Jr. On Tuesday, he received a video call from Jailson, who had given him the shirt as a gift during the game.

“Santistas attacked him. Today, Palmares are the ones who are most supporting us. He is receiving support and affection from someone we never expected. He will never ask for shirts from players again during games. The fear and terror were too great,” he concludes.

Santos, aware of the episode, claims to have contacted Moses, the boy’s father, to invite them to watch the game against Red Bull Bragantino, this Wednesday (10), at 7 pm in the box at Vila Belmiro. See the note below:

“Santos FC have already got in touch with Moises, Bruno do Nascimento’s father, to minimize the impact of the inconvenience caused by a few excited fans at the end of the game with Palmeiras. To maintain his passion for Peixe, Bruninho was invited to watch the game with Red Bull Bragantino, this Wednesday in Vila Belmiro, this time in the box. for always supporting the team at the CT Rei Pelé gate.”