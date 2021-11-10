9-year-old Santos fan apologizes for picking up Jailson, from Palmeiras; video | saints

A scene drew attention at the end of the derby between Santos and Palmeiras, last Sunday, for the 30th round of the Brasileirão. A fan of Peixe asked for, got the shirt of goalkeeper Jailson, of the opposing team, as a gift, and was harassed by Santos in the stands of Vila Belmiro in the sequence.
The little boy presented by Jailson, however, was not just an ordinary Santos fan. Bruno do Nascimento, 9 years old, is a player in the base categories of Peixe and recorded a video apologizing for receiving the gift from the goalkeeper of Palmeiras.
– I’m sorry if anyone was offended because I took Jailson’s shirt, it’s just that I like him a lot. And I also like Weverton, who is part of the Brazilian team. I’m not from Palmeira. It’s just that I like Jailson a lot. I went to all the 2019 games. And now I’m trying to make up for that time that I didn’t go to Vila. I’m not from Palmeira, I’m from Santos. I was always very supportive of Santos, in the most difficult moments. I’ve always been together with Santos – said Bruninho, in a video posted on his social networks.
Check out more news from Santos:
+ Fish cannot take off even in the village; see numbers
+ Velázquez has an injury and won’t face Red Bull Bragantino
Santos, aware of the episode, claims to have contacted Moses, the boy’s father, to invite them to watch the game against Red Bull Bragantino, next Wednesday, at 7 pm (GMT), in Vila Belmiro. See the note below:
“Santos FC have already got in touch with Moises, Bruno do Nascimento’s father, to minimize the impact of the inconvenience caused by a few excited fans at the end of the game with Palmeiras. To maintain his passion for Peixe, Bruninho was invited to watch the game with Red Bull Bragantino, this Wednesday in Vila Belmiro, this time in the box. for always supporting the team at the CT Rei Pelé gate.”
Bruninho, on social media, shows his love for Santos. In a recent publication, he even shows the moment he gets an autograph from striker Diego Tardelli on his outfit.
Diego Tardelli autographs Bruninho’s shirt — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
— Photo: Disclosure