9-year-old Santos fan apologizes for picking up Jailson, from Palmeiras; video | saints

– I’m sorry if anyone was offended because I took Jailson’s shirt, it’s just that I like him a lot. And I also like Weverton, who is part of the Brazilian team. I’m not from Palmeira. It’s just that I like Jailson a lot. I went to all the 2019 games. And now I’m trying to make up for that time that I didn’t go to Vila. I’m not from Palmeira, I’m from Santos. I was always very supportive of Santos, in the most difficult moments. I’ve always been together with Santos – said Bruninho, in a video posted on his social networks.