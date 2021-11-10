A Fazenda 13: Aline Mineiro “interview” Tiago Piquilo on penis enlargement: “Has it changed more for you or for her?”; watch

Tiago Piquilo’s penis enlargement continues to be the subject of “A Fazenda 13“. This Tuesday (9), Aline Mineiro was very curious to “interview” the singer about the procedure, with very sincere and even intimate questions. Earlier, she had already questioned Valentina Francavilla, who had a relationship with the countryman, about his penis before the surgery.

The topic was addressed when the name of Tania Mara, Tiago’s girlfriend, came up in the conversation between him, Aline, Solange Gomes and Bil Araújo. “I had problems with her, real problems for her to understand, and also for me not to go [para o confinamento] fought with her. But even so it still caused discomfort. She was the only person I had contact with afterward, I had relationships. Then yes, in fact, you understand how it is, what causes and what doesn’t”, told the singer.

Aline then asked if anything had changed at the time of intercourse after the procedure. “It changes a little. It’s not such a huge thing”, he replied. “But has it changed more for you or for her, as a matter of feeling?”, continued to model. “For both”, said James.

According to the singer, phalloplasty can be understood as a harmonization, and he compared the surgery with the aesthetic procedure performed by Bil on the face. “And what he does. Take a picture of him before and after his facial blend. It’s an intimate attunement, do you understand? It’s not a thing you stick and do, it’s a harmonization”, he explained.

The ex-panicat also did not fail to address Tiago’s postoperative period, questioning from the time of rest to the type of dressing used. “How long did you have to rest?”asked Aline. “It was 30 days, but I was 27. For a surgery, it’s nothing. I had the surgery, two days later I was already running 600 km [de carro] to come away with my brother“, recalled the singer.

“Is there a bandage?”, asked the model. “No, I didn’t change the dressing, there wasn’t a drop of blood, I didn’t put a drop of medicine, an ointment, nothing”, replied the pawn. The ex-BBB, who listened attentively to the conversation, also decided to clear his doubts: “Did you urinate well? Didn’t it burn at all?”. “Yes Yes. It was just the swelling issue, because it swells a little at the time due to the process, but it’s super good. I’ll go back there again”, he stated.

Stirring even more the curiosity of Aline – and the public -, the countryman revealed that the penile surgery attracted the attention of other famous people, but did not want to name names during the conversation: “There were people from us who came to me wanting to do it, people I never imagined in my life, so I made contact [do médico]”. Make your bets! Hahahaha