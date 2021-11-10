‘A Fazenda 13’: Dayane says Africans ‘fled to Brazil’ | TV & Soap Operas

Reproduction/Instagram Dayane got involved in controversy

Dayane Mello was involved in another controversy in ‘A Fazenda’ . During a conversation with Valentina Francavilla, Tiago Piquilo, MC Gui and Gui Araújo, she stated that “Africans fled to Brazil”. The conversation, about the entry of immigrants and refugees in Brazil, started about the Second World War.

Interested in the topic, Tiago asked about Adolf Hitler and the flight of Europeans to Brazil, so Valentina explained: “They were fleeing war, ships came to flee war.”

Next, Dayane commented: “Southern Brazil is all German and Portuguese. Why are most, like, Bahia, the Northeast, all colored? Because many from Africa fled here, black people. Why Brazil are there blacks and whites?”

“Why is there a lot of mixture in Brazil, which is very beautiful? Brazil is very beautiful because it has a little of everything”, said Valentina. “Yeah, all races,” Dayane said. “Mixed as hell. Have you never seen that in Hitler’s films?”, said Gui Araújo. See video:

The speech generated criticism on social networks, since unlike those who are refugees who are immigrants fleeing the war, as in the case of Italians and Germans in World War II, the population of Africa came to Brazil enslaved and brought by force by Europeans at the time of colonization.

no dayane, the africans didn’t flee here, they were forced to serve slave labor for disgusting whites like you #The farm — lari (@laricand0) November 8, 2021

Dayane, just recapitulating your information because it’s false Africans did not flee to Brazil, they were forced, because they were ENSLAVED go read the fuck! — Fernanda Mourão 🐺 (@semprecombil) November 9, 2021