A Fazenda 13: Peões sing a hit by Marília Mendonça without knowing of her death

The participants of
The Farm 13
, reality of
record
, sang and talked about
Marília Mendonça
(1995-2021) this Tuesday (9/11) without knowing the death of the singer, which happened last Friday (5) in a plane crash.
Rich Melquiades
sang the hit with other colleagues
Absence
, in
marilia
.
arcrebrian
, who was the singer’s security guard, also mentioned her name when he said she is “too good and playful people”.
The ex-BBB worked in the sertaneja team, but she only discovered his name when the participants of the
Big Brother Brazil 21
were revealed to the public. “I can’t believe he worked with me all this time and I didn’t know the name is Arcrebiano,” he said in an interview with Pedro Bial.
Some internet users were surprised and echoed the moment when the participants mentioned Marília.
The people on the farm singing Marília’s “absence” come on, I swear I’m crying %uD83D%uDE2D
%u2014 cris %u2728 (@refugioitie) November 9, 2021
I think the people at A Fazenda have to know what happened with Marilia. I would be pissed off to go out and find out that no one had the nerve to warn
%u2014 Belly (@bellygsilva) November 9, 2021