A Place in the Sun: Excessive bad luck of Cauã Reymond makes soap opera look like comedy – 11/09/2021

Um Lugar ao Sol, the new 9 pm telenovela on Globo started well. The intriguing tale of two Cauãs shows the vicissitudes of siblings separated at birth. We accompany the sorrows of a spoiled rich man and the misfortunes of an unlucky poor man.

But the overwhelming sequence of setbacks in the trajectory of Cauã Pobre was a little exaggerated in the second chapter. It sounded like that song “A Véia Under the Bed” by Trapalhões. With each scene, a new tragedy was added to the last, making it difficult to remember them all.

The friend Ravi was unfairly arrested and to get him out of jail the boy needed a certain amount. First he tried with his girlfriend, but she was already having other problems. Then he tried to get a loan from his boss, who gave him more work, in an allegory about the risks of capitalism.

But on his first night of work as a valet, Cauã Pobre had an accident and ended up not only being fired, but also increasing the debt. To solve the problem, he found another one: he went to a dealer for a drug dealer named Djalma, but he literally slept at the point and then lost the merchandise.

With that, in just over 60 minutes the character managed to create intrigues with the law and with organized crime. And after almost bumping into his millionaire brother several times since Monday, he only saw Cauã Rico soon when he could put everything to waste once again.

The telenovela used this subterfuge to show the differences in opportunities and conditions between social classes, which seems to be one of the mottos of its history and will certainly yield good discussions.

But it was such an admirable concatenation of events that the effect, while full of energy and even emotional, had reasonably comic effects. For several different reasons, Um Lugar ao Sol is a good novel.

