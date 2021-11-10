A seer who would have sensed the death of Marília Mendonça predicts a new tragedy with a backwoods couple; see video

the tarolog Val Couto announced a new tragedy involving a country couple. The prophecy was published in a video on the seer’s YouTube channel, who had also previously made a premonition about the tragic death of Marilia Mendonça and four other people.

In fact, in addition to Val Couto, Father Augusto de Oxalá had also communicated, in an interview conducted at the end of last year to JC, that the búzios predicted for this year 2021 a loss of a person present in social media and television. And it was even more specific: this person would be a very famous artist, probably a female country star. Click here and check out more details about the forecast involving Marília Mendonça.

In his new forecast, Val Couto alerted a country couple. According to the tarot reader, the artists would be from São José do Rio Preto, in the interior of São Paulo.

“A country duo very dear to the public could be the victim of a tragedy, suffering a serious car accident. The duo is from São José do Rio Preto, I ask that people there warn these singers so that they stay alert, I won’t say the name to avoid problems with the advice of artists, but they are a well-known duo throughout Brazil and they collect many hits”, he said.

Despite not announcing the name of the duo, many people have already started to speculate that the artists would be the singers Zé Neto & Cristiano, since they were born in São José do Rio Preto.

Other predictions

As well as Father Augusto de Oxalá, Val Couto, in a live broadcast on July 30 this year, even said, without naming names, that Brazil would lose a young country singer. After Marília Mendonça’s plane crashed, which killed artists and four other crew members on the plane, many people began to make connections between the spiritualist’s premonition and tragedy.

It didn’t stop there

Val Couto would also have predicted the scandal that involved Borel in this 13th edition of A Fazenda. The revelation took place on September 18th. In the following days, the singer was expelled from the reality show, after accusations of rape.

Check out the full video:

Death of Marilia Mendonça

known for its great hits of suffering, as “Infiel” and “De Quem é a Culpa”, Marília Mendonça was born in Cristianópolis, Goias. At 26, she was the mother of Léo Dias Mendonça, who turns 2 in December, as a result of her relationship with her ex-husband Murilo Huff. She was also one of the forerunners of the female side of the sertanejo, previously dominated only by men.

On the afternoon of last Friday (5), the plane that the singer Marilia Mendonça, 26 years old, traveling to Minas Gerais, fell in the city of Piedade de Caratinga, near a waterfall. In addition to the singer, four other people on board died at the scene, according to the Fire Department.

Artists pay tribute to the singer

After the artist’s death, two graffiti artists paid tribute to the artist with murals. Thousands of kilometers apart, the panels were installed in São Paulo and in Crato, Ceará.

The artist Paulo Terra is already known for spreading murals throughout the city of São Paulo, in homage to Brazilian personalities, such as the actor Paulo Gustavo.

In Crato, in the Cariri region of Ceará, the artist Wanderson Petrova Cavalcante also created a mural in honor of the singer. In the image, she appears with an angel’s crown and beside her a painting of her singing to her son.

