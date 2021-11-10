Abel Ferreira will complete 100 games in charge of Palmeiras this Wednesday; see the numbers | palm trees

Coach Abel Ferreira will complete this Wednesday, against Atlético-GO, at 20:30, at Allianz Parque, the hundredth game since his arrival at Palmeiras.

The Portuguese debuted on November 5, 2020, in a 1-0 victory over Bragantino, in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

From then onwards, it didn’t take long for the coach to fall in favor of the fans at Verdão, which was confirmed by the achievements of the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil last season.

1 of 3 Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras, with the Libertadores cup — Photo: Divulgação/Conmebol Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras, with the Libertadores cup — Photo: Divulgação/Conmebol

Abel Ferreira has not been on the edge of the field in all 99 games. He embezzled Palmeiras in 11 opportunities, due to suspension and also for having contracted Covid-19.

His assistants João Martins (nine times) and Vitor Castanheira (twice) were responsible for commanding Verdão on these occasions.

This season, Abel Ferreira took the vice-championship of Paulistão, the Recopa Sudamericana and the Supercopa, in addition to having fallen in the third round of the Copa do Brasil, to the CRB.

On the other hand, Palmeiras is in the Libertadores final again. It will be on November 27, against Flamengo, in Montevideo, Uruguay. In addition, Verdão is the vice-leader of Brasileirão, ten points behind Atlético-MG.

In the 99 matches played under the command of Abel Ferreira’s commission, Palmeiras won 53 wins, 22 draws and suffered 24 defeats, which gives a 60% advantage.

During this period, Verdão scored 155 goals (average of 1.56 per game) and suffered 87 (average of 0.87).

The most used athlete in number of games by Abel Ferreira was Gustavo Scarpa, who has played 79 times since the coach’s arrival – often leaving the bench.

Following are Raphael Veiga, with 76 games, Weverton, with 71, Zé Rafael and Danilo, both with 67, and Luan, with 66.

2 of 3 Abel Ferreira, Palmeiras coach, during team training — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras Abel Ferreira, Palmeiras coach, during team training — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras

Raphael Veiga is the top scorer of the Abel Ferreira era at Palmeiras, with 26 goals scored. Rony is second, with 19, followed by Willian, with 14. Gustavo Scarpa, Luiz Adriano and Breno Lopes follow with ten balls in the net each.