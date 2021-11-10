Abortion: 11-year-old girl raped interrupts pregnancy after conflict over the case

La Paz

The Catholic Church’s interference in the decision to terminate the pregnancy of an 11-year-old girl sparked protests in Bolivia

Bolivia’s Public Defender’s Office confirmed on Monday (8/11) that the 11-year-old girl who became pregnant due to continued sexual abuse by her stepfather’s father terminated the pregnancy.

“The minor assumed a definition, together with her mother, in the scope of safeguarding her right to life and her right to integrity”, declared public defender Nadia Cruz at a press conference on the case, which took place in Yapacaní, department of Santa Cruz, in eastern Bolivia.

The episode has sparked national controversy in recent weeks, with the Catholic Church at the center of the discussion.

“The minor has the right to confidentiality, has the right to continue with her life, after all the invasion of the Church and the permissiveness of public institutions,” he added.