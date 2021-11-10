Abumani returns to Egypt to leave José jaw-dropping with a happy ending · TV News

Abumani (Dudu de Oliveira) will do well in the last chapter of Genesis. After leaving Egypt behind, he will return to the kingdom of Sheshi (Fernando Pavão) to leave José (Juliano Laham) with his jaw dropped with his happy ending. He will attend the party that the Hebrew will offer in honor of Israel (Petrônio Gontijo) alongside his wife and child in Record’s biblical novel.

Asenate (Letícia Almeida) is already tired of pulling the servant’s ear for not wanting anything serious, much less starting a family. He will, however, change his mind by helping Kamesha (Kizi Vaz) reunite Potiphar (Val Perré) and Amanisha (Isabel Fillardis).

Abumani will reveal to José his intention to return to Cuxe not only to choose a partner, but also to re-establish himself in his native land. “You won’t! From now on, you’re prohibited from going anywhere but the palace to work, understand?”, complains the governor-general.

The protagonist, played by Juliano Laham, however, will soon question whether he made the right decision by refusing to finally free his best friend. “Am I being selfish? Have I been selfish all this time and I haven’t thought about what he needs?”, the Hebrew will ask in a conversation with Asenate.

After a bad night’s sleep, Judah’s brother (Thiago Rodrigues) will back down on his decision. “I let you go. I give you your freedom. There’s no one who deserves it more than you. I’m sorry I didn’t think about it before,” the good guy will announce.

Joseph (Juliano Laham) in Genesis

Before leaving, Dudu de Oliveira’s character will still remember Asenate of a promise made years ago. “Do you remember our agreement? You were going to get married, you were going to convince your husband to buy me and give me my freedom right away,” Abumani will say, to show that God -who appears only in the voice of Flávio Galvão in the telenovela- – once again wrote right by crooked lines.

Abumani will only show up again in the scenes that will be shown next Monday (15) in the serials by Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro. He will appear in Avaris with a complete family to the surprise of Joseph, who will hug him and thank him for his friendship.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José. In addition to the spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

