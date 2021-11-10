Accumulated for the 7th time in a row, Mega-Sena can pay R$ 90 million in this 4th – National

Mega-Sena draw will be at 8pm this Wednesday (11/10) (photo: ED ALVES/CB/DAPress) accumulated



for the seventh time in a row, the



Mega-Sena



has an award of



BRL 90 million



for the draw that takes place this Wednesday (10/11). Until then, Brazilians can go to lottery outlets to place a bet and, who knows, win the jackpot. The Mega-Sena contest 2427 will be held at 8 pm, at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo (SP). Bets can be placed until 19:00.

Fabiano Melo, 43 years old, was one of the people from Brasília who took advantage of the lunch hour this Tuesday (8/11) to immediately secure the bets for the sweepstakes with his friends. The businessman says that he doesn’t play often, only when the prize amounts are too high. “It brings me and five friends together to make the Mega-Sena jackpots. If I won, I would travel around the world, because, with that money, you can get to know the entire planet. There are many beautiful places out there”, emphasizes the resident of Southwest, already thinking about what to do if he takes the prize.

Like Flávio, trader Rita Augusto, 54, doesn’t usually play in all Mega-Sena contests, but with this accumulated amount, it’s worth making a bet. “I play more in other Lottery games, but who doesn’t want to win all that money? I’m going to try my luck and play a game, it’ll work out!”, jokes the Águas Claras resident.

How to play



For those who want to bet, just look for any Caixa Lotéricas unit or through the website http://loterias.caixa.gov.br/. To place a bet over the internet, it is necessary to register before playing the game. After filling in the data, just choose the guesses, insert them in the cart and pay the bets using your registered credit card.

The minimum amount on the platform is BRL 30, and the maximum, BRL 945 per day. The online service operates 24 hours a day, but the deadline for each game is the same as for physical lotteries. In addition to the website, Caixa makes available the Loterias Caixa application, for users of the iOS system, and internet banking, for those who have access to the system.

The six dozen card is R$4.50. A ticket with seven appointments costs R$31.50, and a ticket with eight, R$126. The more numbers, the higher the amount charged and the more chances of winning the maximum prize.

winning bets



In the draw for the last contest, which took place on Saturday (6/11), twelve bets from the Federal District hit five dozen. Each one earned around R$ 25,000. The prize for guessing the six numbers drawn was R$75 million.