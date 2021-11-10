Accumulated Mega-Sena will raffle R$90 million today | spend well

The contest 2,427 of Mega-Sena , which will be drawn in this Wednesday (10) , must pay the R$90 million prize to whoever hits the six dozens alone. According to Federal Savings Bank , this is the second biggest prize of the year so far, second only to the draw held on May 29, when the jackpot was R$94.6 million.

At bets can be placed until 7pm (Brasilia time) Wednesday at lottery houses, through the Internet on this link or not app Lotteries Cash, available for platform users iOS and Android.

The steering wheel, with six dozen marked, costs R$ 4.50 and the tens drawn will be known at 20h. Remember that the chance of a hit for a bet with six tens is 50,063,860 for each one.

How to make an official pool

In addition to the possibility of a simple game, it is possible to make a official pool and increase your chances of getting the R$ 50 million (and dividing the money into a group).

you can buy one official cashier at any lottery. Just fill in the specific field for this on the steering wheel. At Mega-Sena, the jackpots have a minimum price of R$ 10. However, each quota cannot be less than R$5.00.

It is possible to make a pool of at least two and a maximum of 100 quotas. The Cashier allows you to place a maximum of 10 bets per pool, and they must have the same amount of numbers.

You can also buy shares from Pools organized by lotteries. However, in this case, an additional service fee of up to 35% of the fee may be charged.

You can also play for Caixa Online Lotteries website. Caixa does not allow you to buy sweepstakes through the site, but you can purchase six game combo options. For the internet, the minimum amount is BRL 30 and the maximum, BRL 500 per day. You choose whether you want to view the selected numbers or whether you prefer the “Surprise” format, in which the system randomly marks the bet numbers.