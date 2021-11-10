Actor Matthew McConaughey reveals not knowing whether to vaccinate his children – Famous

by

Matthew McConaughey accompanied by his family (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

The actor

Matthew McConaughey

, who is currently married to a Brazilian businesswoman and model

Camila Alves

, vented about the hesitation in demanding that their children get the vaccine during the summit of the

DealBook

of

The New York Times

, this Tuesday (11/09).

In recent weeks, laboratories have been working hard to make the vaccine against the new coronavirus available to children, however,

McConaughey

stated that

“needs more information”

before deciding whether to vaccinate the children.

“I couldn’t force younger children to be vaccinated. I still want to know more. … There comes a time when you have to roll the dice one way or another and ask, ‘where are the numbers in my favor?'”

Yeah, he snapped, who denied believing in any kind of fraud or conspiracy theory.

It is worth saying that the

FDA

, a

ANVISA

(Sanitary Surveillance Agency) of the USA, has already authorized the vaccine of the

Pfizer-BioNTech

for emergency use in children aged 5 to 11 years.

McConaughey

, who has already discussed the possibility of running for governor of Texas, said that he is not against vaccines, he just wants

“more information”

about them.