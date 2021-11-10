Actor Matthew McConaughey reveals not knowing whether to vaccinate his children – Famous

Matthew McConaughey accompanied by his family (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

The actor



Matthew McConaughey



, who is currently married to a Brazilian businesswoman and model



Camila Alves



, vented about the hesitation in demanding that their children get the vaccine during the summit of the



DealBook



of



The New York Times



, this Tuesday (11/09).

In recent weeks, laboratories have been working hard to make the vaccine against the new coronavirus available to children, however,



McConaughey



stated that



“needs more information”



before deciding whether to vaccinate the children.

“I couldn’t force younger children to be vaccinated. I still want to know more. … There comes a time when you have to roll the dice one way or another and ask, ‘where are the numbers in my favor?'”



Yeah, he snapped, who denied believing in any kind of fraud or conspiracy theory.

It is worth saying that the



FDA



, a



ANVISA



(Sanitary Surveillance Agency) of the USA, has already authorized the vaccine of the



Pfizer-BioNTech



for emergency use in children aged 5 to 11 years.



McConaughey



, who has already discussed the possibility of running for governor of Texas, said that he is not against vaccines, he just wants



“more information”



about them.