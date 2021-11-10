Adolescent is rescued after making a gesture of help learned in TikTok

Photo: Illustrative/Michael Förtsch/Unsplash

A teenager who was missing was rescued by the police after using a hand gesture for help. Known on TikTok, the sign represents domestic violence. The case took place in the United States. The information is from CNN.

The parents named the 16-year-old girl missing last Tuesday, Nov. 2, according to police. On Thursday, 4, a driver said he saw the teenager in distress inside a vehicle on the highway.

“The complainant was behind the vehicle and noticed a female passenger in the vehicle making hand gestures that are known on the social media platform ‘Tik Tok’ for representing domestic violence,” the police statement said on Friday.

The gesture made when a person puts the palm out, then places the thumb in the hand and pinches it with the other fingers means that he is in danger. The police told the WYMT, affiliate of CNN, that the girl knew the sign from TikTok.

Image: Reproduction/Twitter/Canadian Women’s Foundation

After the call, the driver remained in contact with authorities as he followed the vehicle for another seven miles until police stopped the car and rescued the girl in the state of Kentucky.

The suspect took the girl from the state of North Carolina to Ohio. They left when the man’s relatives found out the girl was a minor and reported her missing.

The man was arrested for illegal imprisonment and sexual practice with a minor (aged between 12 and 18 years).

