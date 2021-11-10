Advancement of the Precatório PEC, inflation, and what you need to know to invest well today

Yesterday, the Chamber of Deputies concluded the vote on the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Precatório, legislation that makes room for increasing federal government expenditure by R$ 15 billion this year and R$ 90 billion next year. This space in the budget is necessary for the adoption of the Auxílio Brasil program, which will take the place of Bolsa Família.

Deputies only removed from the PEC a section that would make room for the government to circumvent the so-called golden rule on public spending – which prevents the government from taking out loans to pay current expenses, such as salaries. Now, it will be up to the Senate to analyze the proposal.

After all, why does this mess with the market? Investors consider that the PEC is less harmful to public accounts than alternative plans that were circulating in Brasília and which involved, for example, the opening of extraordinary credit to extend emergency aid. These credits are not limited by the spending cap, although they need congressional approval to be released.

This Wednesday, the market will also be keeping an eye on inflation indicators in several countries, including China – where price indices accelerated their pace of increase -, Brazil and the United States. Stronger inflation may accelerate the move of central banks to contain the rise in prices via higher interest rates.

October IPCA

It is amidst these concerns about prices and interest rates that the IBGE releases the October IPCA at 9 am. In the 12 months ended in September, the index accumulated a gain of 10.25%, and the forecast of financial institutions consulted by the Central Bank is that this increase will accelerate to a peak of 10.40% in October.

Earlier, at 5 am, Fipe (Institute of Economic Research) reported that the CPI (Consumer Price Index) for the first week of November rose 1.01% – almost stable compared to the reading of the end of October, from 1 .00% -, and at 8 am it will be FGV’s turn to release the IGP-M (General Market Price Index) for this early month.

Inflation in the USA

A week after the Federal Reserve meeting (the US central bank), the consumer price index (CPI) of the world’s largest economy will be released at 10:30 am. At the same time, more updated data on requests for unemployment benefits in the country will be released.

US unemployment benefit

At 10:30 am, the US reports the current number of jobless claims in the country.

Swings to keep an eye on

Before closing, the third quarter results of JBS (JBSS3) are released. After closing, it will be the turn of BRF (BRFS3), Copel (CPLE6), Enauta (ENAT3), Via (VIIA3), TAESA (TAEE11), Tupy (TUPY3), TOTVS (TOTS3), Equatorial Energia (EQTL3), Even Construtora (EVEN3), Helbor Empreendimentos (HBOR3), Positivo Tecnologia (POSI3), 3R PETROLEUM (RRRP3), Vivara (VIVA3), Banrisul (BRSR6), Notre Dame Intermédica (GNDI3), Guararapes (GUAR3), SIMPAR (SIMH3) , Locaweb (LWSA3) and South America (SULA11).