After 28 days of surgery, Fátima Bernardes takes off her sling and shows that her arm has not returned to normal

Presenter Fátima Bernardes showed how her arm is doing after surgery and told that she will have to undergo physiotherapy to regain her movements

the presenter Fatima Bernardes (59) showed how he is recovering after having shoulder surgery.

away from Meeting, the journalist shared a video this Tuesday, 9, telling how her arm is after undergoing the procedure 28 days ago.

“I did a review with my doctor and the good news is that I’ll be able to take off this sling, which accompanied me throughout this period, day and night, I only took it off to take a shower and do some exercises, from today onwards the task is to stay without her…”, he told when taking the accessory.

Soon after, Fátima Bernardes vented: “That’s good news, what’s hard is to imagine that you take off your sling and your arm will be normal, but no…”.

Fátima Bernardes post selfie at home after surgery: ”The important thing is to think about the future”

The presenter then commented that for now she will only be able to raise her arm to hold a glass, she will not be able to drive, among other tasks, until she does exercises to recover her movements. “One day at a time. Time to increase physical therapy”, declared the journalist.

Just recently, right after undergoing surgery, Fátima Bernardes appeared dejected and revealed to have been frightened by having some symptoms of covid-19.

Check out the video of Fátima Bernardes showing her arm:





Last accessed: 09 Nov 2021 – 22:19:56 (403917).