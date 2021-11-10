After a new rise in the IPCA, Bolsonaro blames taxes and “stay at home” for inflation

(Reproduction)

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – Shortly after the IBGE announced a new high in the country’s official inflation this Wednesday, President Jair Bolsonaro blamed, in an interview with Espírito Santo radio, “certain taxes” and the restriction measures adopted by States and municipalities to contain the spread of Covid-19 by high prices.

Earlier, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) announced that the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) rose 1.25% in October, after rising 1.16% the previous month.

In the 12-month period up to October, the IPCA increased by 10.67%, against a 10.25% increase in the previous month. A Reuters poll pointed out that analysts’ expectations were for a high of 1.05% in October, accumulating a 12-month high of 10.45%.

According to IBGE data, the sector that contributed most to high inflation in October was Transport, with a rise of 2.62%.

Bolsonaro has pointed to the ICMS charged by states as the main responsible for the rise in fuel prices, although prices at refineries have been constantly readjusted upwards by Petrobras, the state-controlled federal government called earlier this Wednesday “monstrengo” by Bolsonaro.

