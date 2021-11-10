After an election with imprisoned opponents, PT celebrates Ortega’s victory in Nicaragua

The re-election of Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua, rejected by the governments of the main Western democracies, was celebrated by the Workers’ Party (PT), which, in a statement, classified last Sunday’s election as “a great popular and democratic demonstration”. The elections that gave Ortega victory, according to official figures with 75% of the votes, were held after a series of arrests of opponents, including Sandinista dissidents and seven possible opponents in the dispute, among them his main opponent, Cristiana Chamorro.

“The preliminary results, which point to the re-election of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, from the FSLN [Frente Sandinista de Libertação Nacional], confirm the population’s support for a political project whose main objective is the construction of a socially just and egalitarian country”, says the note, published on Monday night and signed by Romenio Pereira, the party’s secretary of International Relations. “This victory will be won despite several attempts to destabilize the government and the international blockade against Nicaragua and its current government, a situation that penalizes mainly the poorest and neediest.”

Article: State terror in Nicaragua and the silence of the Brazilian left

With no opponents and with the Supreme Electoral Council (CSE) controlled by government allies, the president was re-elected for his fourth consecutive term.

In Latin America, countries with left-wing governments, such as Peru, also rejected the election that “does not meet the minimum criteria for free, fair and transparent elections established by the Inter-American Democratic Charter,” according to a statement from the Presidency of Pedro Castillo. Others, however, such as Cuba, Venezuela and Bolivia, celebrated the results.

This Tuesday, the secretary general of the Organization of American States (OAS), urged countries in the region to act after the “illegitimate elections” in the country. “We reject the results of the illegitimate elections in Nicaragua,” tweeted Luis Almagro. I urge the OAS countries to respond to this clear violation of the Democratic Charter during its General Assembly.”

I lived to tell: ‘I realized that I was the next one to be arrested, as Ortega no longer respected the old fighters’

In August of this year, former president Lula himself asked Ortega — who has been in power for over 25 years in the last 40 years — to respect democracy, during an interview with the Mexican channel Once.

“When we think that we don’t have anyone to replace us, we are becoming dictators,” Lula said in the interview. “When I was union president, I called a workers’ assembly and decided that the union president could only be elected twice. When I was president of the Republic, many people wanted me to have a third term, but I didn’t accept it, because I am broadly in favor of alternating power. There has to be a shift in the country’s governance for society to improve its democratic participation.

read more: In Nicaragua, journalism is between exile or ‘laws of silence’ of an oppressive government

After the outcome, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was willing to use various tools, including possible sanctions, visa restrictions and coordinated actions with its allies against those who support the “undemocratic acts” of the Nicaraguan authorities.

US Undersecretary of State for the Americas Ricardo Zúñiga said today that Ortega had imposed “a dictatorship based on personalism” which he compared to that of Anastasio Somoza, the dictator overthrown in the Sandinista Revolution in 1979. The European Union (EU) has also rejected the results, saying the elections “complete Nicaragua’s conversion to an autocratic regime.”

After the criticisms, Ortega classified the US as “imperialist”, “fascist” and, in the case of Spain, as “descendants of Francoism”. He also accused the political prisoners of his regime of being “sons of a bitch of the Yankee imperialists”.

“They should be taken to the United States. They are not Nicaraguans, they have no homeland! he said in an inflated speech on Monday at Revolution Square in the heart of the capital, Managua.

The president, who has governed the country since 2007, now has the support of less than 20% of the population, according to an October Gallup poll, a drastic drop after the 2018 protests that swept the country and left dozens dead.