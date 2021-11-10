After being denied by Mel Maia, MC Melody speaks about her relationship with the actress: “She knows how our arrangement was”; watch

After making headlines in the main press vehicles and gossip profiles, MC Melody went back on the story that he would have hooked up with Mel Maia. After the actress herself declared that she didn’t even know the teenager personally, the singer recorded a series of stories about the case, revealing that it was all just a “buzz”.

During her participation in the podcast “Pod da Dri”, by youtuber Dri Paz, Melody expressed her interest in staying with Mel Maia. It turns out that the singer’s sister, Bella, came out ahead and stated on the show that the two had already bonded. The interviewer then questioned whether Melody was interested in getting back with the actress. “For sure”, replied the teenager, also leaving in the air the possibility of them having a serious relationship.

After the repercussion and positioning of the artist, Melody changed the tone on social media and revealed that she met Mel Maia through social media. “We are always on the rise, right? Everyone always talks about us, then we started to joke that we were girlfriends. Then came the idea for us to make a fake date, like I always do with Leal, Titi. Only it would be all in fun, it wouldn’t be something serious. People like these things, so much so that I do it with Felipe, Titi”, he argued.

Melody downplayed the story saying that she often does this with others, and exemplifying that she calls friends in stories “my girlfriend” and “my lover”. “I was making the same fuss [do namoro falso] with Mel Maia, so much so that I went to Rio de Janeiro for work and I talked to Mel for us to go out, record, but there was no time, because my schedule was full”, pointed. The MC took the opportunity to promote one of her songs, saying that she intended to invite Mel Maia to participate in the video for “14 Carinha de 18”, since the lyrics talk about “girls who appear to be older than they are”, which is constantly said in the case of both on the web.

The singer also shared screenshots of the alleged conversation with Mel Maia, in which the actress appears saying that she had already talked to her team to streamline her professional commitment. Melody ended by reinforcing that it was all a joke, similar to other trolls in which she has participated. “I don’t know how she interpreted it, if she didn’t like the way it was laid out, but it’s okay, no problem. My invitation is still there anyway. She knows how our arrangement went and from everything we’ve talked about so far, I’m not upset”, guaranteed.

“I don’t want war with anyone. I’m at peace with her here, no worries! If you want to talk to me, I’m here, if you want to leave me in a vacuum, that’s fine too, no problem. As I said, it was just a flirtation game. You know I don’t date, I never dated”, stated.

Mel Maia’s version

Also in the stories earlier today, the actress reacted to Melody’s interview. “I didn’t understand where people got that from, until I got on social media and saw Melody commented on a podcast we stayed on. Guys, first of all, Melody and I never even know each other.” started. She also denied having negotiated participation in the teenager’s music video. “We didn’t have this opportunity, we don’t talk much and it was never talked about me participating in a clip with her, because I don’t participate in clips. Me and Melody, we don’t talk”, claimed.

“We have each other’s WhatsApp. We’ve spoken to each other now and then and I saw that there was only a message from her, only a call from her. I left her in a vacuum like hell, but I didn’t do it on purpose. My WhatsApp is full of messages about job proposals, advice, friends and family. I can’t keep track of all messages from my WhatsApp or from my Direct [no Instagram]. So, that’s why I left her in a vacuum”, said.

Finally, she asked the followers not to attack Melody because of what had happened. “I just came to clarify things. I’m not saying all this for you to go there on her Instagram and play hate, pour hate on her and her family. Do not do it! I won’t stop following her, I won’t delete her WhatsApp or anything like that. I’ve been through so much, that’s the least of it. It’s okay, I’m not upset or anything”, ended.