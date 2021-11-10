After Cruzeiro’s victory, Rafael Sobis announces his retirement from football | cruise

End of career for Rafael Sobis. On Tuesday night, the multi-champion striker announced that he had played the last match in his football history. He entered the second half of Cruzeiro’s 2-0 victory over Brusque, at Mineirão. The result guaranteed the permanence of Fox in Serie B.

– The day has come. Life is like this. Time passes. Some have to leave for others to arrive. A special night. I told you that if we won, it would be my last game. He finished. I will be born for another life. I hope Cruzeiro gets back to his place as soon as possible – the player told Premiere on the way out.

At the end of the game, in tears, the striker was affectionately embraced by his club mates and also by Brusque players. The match referee gave the athlete the game cards as a gift. Sobis was yellowed during the match. (see video below)

1 of 2 Rafael Sobis: Cruzeiro — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF Rafael Sobis: Cruzeiro — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF

The forward has 176 games for Cruzeiro, 41 this season, scoring 37 goals. Has a contract until the end of the year. Sobis returned to Cruzeiro last season with a mission to help the club avoid the risk of relegation to Serie C and achieve access. Got.

In 2021, he remained and played a fundamental role in the team, especially outside the field. Throughout the season, the player ended up losing ground.

This was Sobis’ second visit to Cruzeiro. The first was from 2016 to 2018, when the player won two Brazilian Cups (2017 and 2018) and the 2018 Minas Gerais Championship for the club.