After Cruzeiro’s victory, Rafael Sobis announces his retirement from football | cruise

End of career for Rafael Sobis. On Tuesday night, the multi-champion striker announced that he had played the last match in his football history. He entered the second half of Cruzeiro’s 2-0 victory over Brusque, at Mineirão. The result guaranteed the permanence of Fox in Serie B.
Rafael Sóbis gets emotional at the end of the match and is embraced by his teammates
– The day has come. Life is like this. Time passes. Some have to leave for others to arrive. A special night. I told you that if we won, it would be my last game. He finished. I will be born for another life. I hope Cruzeiro gets back to his place as soon as possible – the player told Premiere on the way out.
At the end of the game, in tears, the striker was affectionately embraced by his club mates and also by Brusque players. The match referee gave the athlete the game cards as a gift. Sobis was yellowed during the match. (see video below)
The forward has 176 games for Cruzeiro, 41 this season, scoring 37 goals. Sobis returned to Cruzeiro last season with a mission to help the club avoid the risk of relegation to Serie C and achieve access. The striker played a key role in the team. This season, the player didn’t have as much space.
Rafael Sóbis is honored by the referee, who handed him the cards used in the match
This was Sobis’ second visit to Cruzeiro. The first was from 2016 to 2018, where the player won two Brazilian Cups for the club. In addition to Cruzeiro, Sobis has victorious spells at Internacional and Fluminense. The player has also played for Mexican football, the United Arab Emirates and the Brazilian national team.