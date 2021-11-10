After disappearing, a young engineer found by the family in BH – Gerais

The report of State of Minas contacted Fernanda’s father, Domingos Svio Ladeira, who had provided his cell phone for any information about the case. He emotionally confirmed that his daughter was found. “Thank you so much for the support you guys from the press gave. It was fantastic! A differential.”

Domingos also thanked everyone who mobilized on social media to publicize his daughter’s disappearance. “It had a very big repercussion and I want to make a note of thanks calmly.”

The father gave no further information about his daughter’s condition, nor about the circumstances of the meeting.

history of concern



The family registered the disappearance of the young woman this Monday (11/08) at the Civil Police. The last time Fernanda had been seen was leaving a friend’s house in Bairro Nova Suia, in the West Region of Belo Horizonte.

The father of the young Domingos Svio Ladeira, informed in an interview to the



State of Minas



that he should meet his daughter at his office for a meeting, since he and Fernanda work together. However, Domingos saw the young woman get into her car at around 7:20 am.