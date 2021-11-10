After fulfilling ‘last wish’, a terminal patient is arrested by the police

A man diagnosed with a terminal illness was arrested after pulling down his pants to show his butt to a traffic surveillance camera. The case was registered on Friday (05), when Darrell Meekcom, 55 years old, fulfilled another item on his “wish list”, in the city of Kidderminster, England.

Now retired, the former university professor was caught by the policeman accompanying the images and denounced the “inappropriate exposure” to his colleagues. About 20 minutes later, three police cars, with six agents, arrived at Darrell’s house and ordered him to open the door, without the man responding to the demand.

It was then that the police decided to force entry into the residence, placing the retired teacher on the floor and handcuffing him, detailed the British tabloid Mirror. Darrell’s wife, diagnosed with a degenerative disease called multisystem atrophy and also Parkinson’s disease, recorded the situation, showing that he tried to explain his condition to agents, without success.

“I’m terminally ill. I’m not going to be able to breathe like that,” the man told police officers, as he was forcibly restrained. “This is ridiculous, I dropped my pants to radar, I dropped my pants to radar,” he complained, downplaying the infraction.

Even with the appeals, the Brit was taken to the police station in the region. Released a few hours later, he still has to face a lawsuit for the exposure of his buttocks in a public space.

Using a wheelchair to get around, Darrell told the Mirror who was “shocked” when arrested for the act of daring and explained that the wish list was an idea of ​​his wife, after the couple became aware of the diagnosis of the man, “who has little time to live”.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do (show your butt to a radar) because I’ve been caught by them a few times at innocent speeds like 35 km/h on a lane with a limit of 30, and it always bothered me,” he explained. the retired on motivation. “This is one of the items on the list that I have now complied with at a certain cost,” he joked.