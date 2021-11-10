After IPCA, economists revise inflation to more than 10% in 2021; Goldman sees a 20% chance of Selic going up beyond 1.5 point

SAO PAULO – Once again, official inflation measured by the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA) surprised upwards by rising 1.25% in the monthly comparison (compared to 1.05% Refinitiv projection), leading analysts to revise again up their projections for inflation and outline scenarios of even acceleration in the pace of the Selic rate at the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), on December 8th.

As highlighted by Tatiana Nogueira, an economist at XP, the surprise was of a similar magnitude in the preview of October inflation, measured by the IPCA-15. But, at the time, the highlight was the acceleration in services while, in the release of this Wednesday (10), the surprise was more generalized, with industrial prices being the ones that deviated the most.

Services inflation rose 1.04% in October, above XP’s forecast of 0.91%, after rising 0.64% in September. And basic services, a measure monitored by the BC, accelerated from 0.37% to 0.68%. The prices of industrial goods registered a significant acceleration in the month, from 1.04% to 1.39%, above the economic team’s projection of a 1.05% increase. Core inflation measures jumped to 0.95% in October, after rising 0.68% in September.

“The month’s surprise above forecast confirms a challenging inflation reading, pressured both by the ongoing transfers of high production costs and by the effect of the acceleration in the prices of services. Our forecast for the 2021 IPCA, currently at 9.5%, is being revised with an upward bias”, emphasizes Tatiana.

In the same vein, after the data, Bank of America and Citi revised upward their projections for the IPCA.

BofA now expects the index to advance 10.1% this year, compared to a previous projection of 9.1%. “We now expect the peak (of the IPCA hike) to be 10.74% compared to the same period last year in November, but the risks are still upside due to volatility in commodity prices and political and fiscal noises” , wrote David Beker, economist and Brazil strategist at BofA.

Citi raised its estimate for this year’s IPCA from 9.5% to 10.4%. In addition, analysts point out, the stronger-than-expected readings “add upside risks to our 4.3% forecast for a late 2022 IPCA hike and a 11.0% terminal Selic rate.”

The Selic rate is currently at 7.75% per year, after the Central Bank promoted a 1.5 percentage point increase at the last Copom meeting.

The BC signaled at the last meeting a new adjustment of the same magnitude of 1.5 pp, but after the IPCA, Goldman Sachs highlighted that it sees the chance of a more significant rise. Thus, the bank expects an increase of at least 1.5 point in the Selic, to 9.25% at the next meeting, but highlights that there is a 20% chance of an even greater increase.

Alberto Ramos, chief economist for Latin America at the bank, also highlighted that, in a scenario of intense inflationary pressures and a worsening balance of risks, the probability that the BC will manage to drive inflation to the 3.50% target in 2022 is too low.

