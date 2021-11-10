After leaving SBT, Ana Paula Renault responds to attacks by Sikêra Jr.: ‘Crime’ · TV News

On Monday night (8), Ana Paula Renault countered Sikêra Jr.’s attacks on her departure from SBT. The presenter had released a video with various news on the subject and had pinned her colleague with the caption: “Bend your knees and you can bend the enemy.” In the post, he also took the opportunity to include the moment when she didn’t take her hat off to him in the Raul Gil Program. “I never imagined that not taking your hat off to Sikêra Jr. would ignite that gentleman’s anger,” she complained.

Through a placement on Twitter, the former presenter of Fofocalizador also took the opportunity to deny once again the rumors about her resignation having been caused by internal conflicts at the station. “The same [Sikêra] made a post on Instagram about my departure from SBT stamping a series of lying stories, rumors to try to shut me up. Everything was denied by SBT. Crime! Typical good citizen,” he wrote.

The SBT confirmed the resignation of Ana Paula Renault last Friday (5) and stated in an official note that the departure took place “by mutual agreement”, as the ex-BBB “decided to move on to other professional paths from this date onwards, but it leaves the doors open to return to the channel in the future.”

However, sources claimed that the presenter was turned off after causing conflicts with the production of the Silvio Santos Program. Claiming to be sick, she would have refused to participate in a recording of the Sunday in which the Fofocalizador team had a dispute with the Vem Pra Cá team. Hours later, however, she would have appeared to participate in the attraction’s competition and was barred.

Ana Paula Renault echoed the company’s official speech, and, in her farewell post to Gosfocalizador on social media, included the maximum number of colleagues in the praise:

“My thanks to all of you who made my days lighter and more productive on the happiest radio station in Brazil: production, makeup, dressing room, cameras, audio, technique, security, reception, restaurant, cleaning, cast and directors. I hope to see you again. soon, I will now be on the other side, always following SBT as a fan and member of this family”.

Check out the posts: