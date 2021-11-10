After Sport said he would not accept “change in the table”, CBF sets a duel with Flamengo for 3/12 | sport

Sport x América-MG: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing

Sport squad: coach and highlights return for decisive duel with América-MG

11/10 (Wednesday) – 9 pm – Sport x America-MG (31st round)

(Wednesday) – 9 pm – (31st round) 11/14 (Sunday) – 7 pm – Ceará x Sport (32nd round)

(Sunday) – 7 pm – (32nd round) 11/18 (Thursday) – 9 pm – Sport x Bahia (33rd round)

(Thursday) – 9 pm – (33rd round) 11/27 (Saturday) – 9:30 pm – São Paulo x Sport (36th round)

(Saturday) – 9:30 pm – (36th round) 12/3 (Friday) – 20h – Sport x Flamengo (35th round)

(Friday) – 20h – (35th round) 06/12 (Monday) – 9 pm – Chapecoense x Sport (37th round)

(Monday) – 9 pm – (37th round) 12/09 (Thursday) – 9:30 pm – Sport x Athletico-PR (38th round)

The change stems from the Libertadores final, scheduled for November 27 (Saturday), between Palmeiras and Flamengo, at the Centenário stadium, Uruguay. Palmeiras’ match in this round will take place on 11/23 (Tuesday) – the team from São Paulo will face Atlético-MG, at Allianz Parque, at 19h. On the same day, Flamengo plays against Grêmio, in Porto Alegre, a game postponed from the 2nd round of Serie A.

The appointment of Sport x Flamengo, at Arena de Pernambuco, for December 3 (20h), will make the Lion end its participation in Serie A 2021 with a streak of three games in seven days.

After facing the Rio de Janeiro club on a Friday, the Rubro-negro from Pernambuco will go from Pernambuco to Santa Catarina to face Chapecoense on Monday, the 6th, at 9 pm. Afterwards, he returns to his state for the duel against Athletico-PR, on Thursday, at the Arena de Pernambuco, at 9:30 pm.

Ronaldo and Zé Welison in Flamengo x Sport — Photo: Anderson Stevens / Sport Club do Recife

O ge tried to contact the president of Sport, Yuri Romão, to find out if the club intended to adopt any measures before the match was scheduled for a date different from the original forecast. Last week, the red-black representative commented that he thought it was “at least strange” to receive the news that the Sport x Flamengo game would be modified “through a tweet by a journalist from Rio without, at least, any prior consultation with Sport”.